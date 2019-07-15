These 100GB data Three mobile phone deals are too good to pass up this Prime Day

We've been scouring every corner of Amazon, tracking down all of the best Amazon Prime Day offers. While, we're getting consistently blown away by the mad price cuts on SIM-free flagship devices, we can't quite pull our mind away from an absolutely mega deal Three is running.

Offering up an impressive 100GB of data on a range of devices - everything from the Huawei P30 Pro to the iPhone XS, Three is taking the big data market by storm. But while the huge cap on internet use on offer was enough to win us over, Three has also managed to score some of the lowest prices on all of these handsets.

Between the giant amount of data, the affordable pricing and all of these phones positions as some of the best flagships currently on the market, it's hard not to tempted by these mobile phone deals.

Considering 100GB of data is enough to stream 200 hours of SD video, access 60,000 web pages or listen to the radio for 66 straight days, we would quite comfortably say these contracts offer up enough data for most people.

We've listed the best of these 100GB offers down below. Or check out our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day phone deals to see the impressive price cuts Three is having to compete with.

Three's superb SIM only deal in full:

Huawei Mate 20 Pro from Three | 24 months | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £29 per month

Out of all of these 100GB of data offers, this seems like the best deal to us by a long way. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is one of our favourite phones on the market and at a price of £29 per month, we can tell you with certainty, flagships with this much data do not come at prices like this normally.

iPhone XS from Three | 24 months | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £52 per month

If you've been considering investing in Apple's impressive iPhone XS, we can say without a doubt, this is the deal to go for. It somehow offers one of the biggest data plans we've seen for one of the cheapest (or cheapest by iPhone XS standards) prices on the market.

Huawei P30 Pro from Three | 24 months | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £38 per month

With what is arguably the best camera on the market, the Huawei P30 Pro shot straight up to become one of our favourite devices currently available. Considering you're only paying £38 a month, this is both one of the cheapest P30 Pro deals we've seen, as well as one of the highest data caps.

Google Pixel 3 from Three | 24 months | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £33 per month

After a pretty major price rise on the Google Pixel 3, getting the device for under £30 a month has become a major challenge, especially if you're not willing to pay a hefty upfront fee. With that in mind, this offer went from being brilliant to absolutely market-leading, both for price and data cap.

Why go with Three?

If you haven't already been won over by these amazing offers then you'll be excited to hear that Three doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well. Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. You can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

Wuntu - Exclusive offers and freebies with Three's rewards app

- Exclusive offers and freebies with Three's rewards app Go Roam - Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost Travel Swagger - Get travel upgrades with Easyjet with bag drop and early boarding