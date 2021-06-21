Prime Day projector deals: every budget and 4K beamer worth buying

If you're wanting to take your home cinema set-up to the next level, then you're probably going to need a good projector – and this year's Prime Day deals are full of them. So whether you're in the US or UK, read on below.

While TVs are a better way to deliver true 4K HDR content, it's highly unlikely you're going to get a picture bigger than 75-inches – well, unless you're willing to spend a small fortune. That's where a good projector can come in handy.

Whether you want to splash Netflix movies across a large white wall, magnify your gaming experience, or throw photos and slides from a mobile device onto a 100-inch plus screen, a home cinema projector should be your first choice.

Luckily, there are plenty of great Prime Day projector deals for Amazon Prime Day and we've gathered them all right here for your perusal.

Most of the models below are at the budget end, meaning they may ditch 4K resolution for more practical considerations like portability, battery life, or even just a cost-effective RRP – though you will spot an Anker Nebula Cosmos Max for a whopping £300 off, with comes with 4K HDR projection.

These discounts should only last until midnight in their respective region / time zone, too – so if you're in the market for a good Prime Day TV or projector deal, now is your chance to get some AV hardware at a hefty discount.

Prime Day projector deals (UK)

Anker Nebula Capsule Max: £479 £359 at Amazon

Save £120 – This compact, "pint-sized' projector packs in 720 resolution and an 8W speaker into a very portable size. With a 100-inch image and four-hour battery, it's more than capable for movie nights on the go – despite only 200 lumens brightness.View Deal

Anker Nebula Cosmos Max: £1,399 £999 at Amazon

Save £300 – This 4K HDR projector from Anker is a joy to use, with easy setup, a speedy interface, and excellent picture and audio quality. It's not the best at HDR, but at this price it's hard to argue.View Deal

XGIMI Halo portable projector: £729 £583 at Amazon

Save £146 – This portable projector is great for taking on the go or out of doors, with a Full HD resolution, impactful sound, a battery that can last through a movie, and an unrivalled 800 lumens brightness for a portable model. This 20% discount certainly doesn't hurt, either.View Deal

XGIMI MoGo Pro portable projector: £549 £466 at Amazon

Save £83 – Can't afford the Halo? This portable projector matches its Full HD resolution, with a 100-inch screen size and Android TV. It offers only 300 lumens brightness, but is designed as much for business as recreational uses.View Deal

Epson EH-TW5700 LCD projector: £549 £466 at Amazon

Save £100 – Need a more permanent projector? Epson makes fantastic living room projectors and this model packs in Full HD resolution and a 2,700 lumens brightness for capable pictures. The projection size even goes up to a whopping 332 inches too – far above anything else in this list.View Deal

Prime Day projector deals (US)

Bomaker mini projector: $99.98 $76.48 at Amazon

Save $23.50 – if you've been on the lookout for a cheap full HD projector, this deal could be one to take advantage of. You'll get a bright, Wi-Fi-enabled device that's compatible with phones, iPads, laptops, TV sticks, and games consoles, and includes its own in-built speaker. Perfect for use at home or in the outdoors as long as you can power it.View Deal

Anker Nebula Apollo Projector $349.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - This compact projector combines portable design with Android functionality, allowing you to stream your favorite shows anywhere you like without connecting additional devices.View Deal

