Beat the prices of OnePlus 7 deals with this SIM-free OnePlus 6 from Amazon

If you've been heavily considering a OnePlus phone but the new OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro are, well...extremely expensive - there is some good news. Thanks to the massive price drops of Amazon Prime Day, the older OnePlus 6 is now at an incredibly low price.

Now coming in at just under £400 for the 128GB memory edition, Amazon is offering some of the best OnePlus pricing around, especially considering a SIM-free OnePlus 7 Pro currently costs £699.

Packed full of processing and battery power and a pair of strong cameras, the OnePlus 6 might now be a bit older than the best phones of today, but it still packs a major punch.

You can see this incredibly cheap OnePlus offer down below, but with the deal coming to an end at midnight tonight you will have to hurry a little bit.

This OnePlus 6 deal in full:

OnePlus 6 (128GB): £519 £399 at Amazon

OnePlus 7 Pro deals are a pretty expensive option but luckily, this OnePlus 6 from Amazon is an excellent budget choice. Offering a discount of £120, this deal takes what was an already affordable device and drops the price even further. Not to mention, this is on the 128GB of memory edition of the phone.

