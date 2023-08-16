Your Sony TV could get an energy and gaming boost with this great free update

We've got some good news for Sony TV 2022 owners, and even a few 2021 and 2020 TV owners, there's a very good chance that you'll be getting a free upgrade that'll make your TV more energy and gaming efficient.

The energy feature, which we've already seen in sets such as the excellent Sony X90L, is called the Eco Dashboard. It effectively makes it easier to see the environmental impact of your Sony TV's settings and adjust them accordingly. The idea behind the Eco Dashboard is to bring all of the settings that affect energy usage and put them in an easy to view and easy to use place instead of burying them deep in the system menus.

With each setting you'll be able to see its effect on your Sony TV's energy use, and if you have the BRAVIA CAM you can also get the camera to automatically dim the display when it detects that you're going out for snacks. According to Sony, the setting can reduce your TV's energy consumption by up to 32% – it's just one of the many reasons why we rate the brand among the best TVs you can buy.

The update will also allow Sony TVs from 2022 to access a limited version of its Game Menu that's in its 2023 models, which includes Motion Blur Reduction and a customisable virtual crosshair. You'll be able to access it by pressing the '123' button on your remote.

Which Sony TVs are getting the Eco Dashboard upgrade?

The firmware update is rolling out now to select Sony TVs, which all happen to have the same MediaTek MT5895 processor, in the US, Europe and some other regions. As FlatpanelsHD reports, that's the same processor that's in most of the 2023 models too, which is why Sony's been able to make it work on older TVs.

If the rollout hasn't already made it to your TV's automatic update feature you can download the firmware upgrade manually from Sony. The US version is here.

The compatible TVs are:

2022: X80K, X81K, X82K, X85K, X89K, X90K/S, X92K, X93K, X94K/S, X95K, A75K, A80K, A83K, A84K, A90K

2021: X80J, X81J, X85J, X89J, X90J, X92J, X93J, X94J, X95J, A80J, A83J, A90J, Z9J

2020: XH90, XH92

For specific model numbers, check out the Sony support page here.