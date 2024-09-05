Your Samsung TV will soon get a new free home gym upgrade thanks to Technogym classes

Technogym has announced it is working with Samsung to bring a new fitness app to 2024 Samsung TVs.

The app will be available on the Samsung Daily+ platform, which is one of several hubs found within the Tizen smart TV platform featured in the best Samsung TVs, and will offer users personalized fitness workouts – both bodyweight-only and with equipment.

The Technogym app is also said to offer 130+ trainer-led workouts, covering yoga, HIIT training, bodyweight routines, Pilates and more. Users will also recieved tailored workouts based on their goals, be that strength building, endurance building and general health maintenance as well.

There are curated playlist options as well, such as 'Most Performed Routines' and 'Most Loved Session Episodes', which are based on the most popular workouts among Technogym users.

It's worth saying that there's a paid subscription to the Technogym app, as well as the free one, with the paid version offering more in-depth workouts and training. If you have a Technogym account, you can track your progress and history through any device.

The Technogym Samsung TV apps will be available on most Samsung 2024 TVs including OLED, Neo QLED 8K and 4K, QLED and LED (above the entry-level DU7000) and even the Frame.

Samsung – the home hub TV

(Image credit: Samsung/TechnoGym)

Samsung has been adding more features, and further integration with other devices, into TVs in recent years, with a focus on gaming, everyday use and even smart home functionality.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We've raved about Samsung's super useful Game hub in all of our reviews – from one of the best OLED TVs the Samsung S95D to the entry-level Neo QLED Samsung QN85D. The Game hub has proved to be a user friendly feature that collects all things gaming into one place – it's why Samsung continues to find itself among the best gaming TVs on the market.

It's now taking this approach to its Daily+ platform, focusing on everyday tasks such as working from home based functions to health and wellbeing, including its own Samsung Health app. Adding the Technogym app to the equation gives users more options once again and sees Samsung attempt to eliminate the 'isolated' home hub and connect everything via its SmartThings app – which it announced as its intention at CES 2024.

Across our reviews, we've lauded Tizen as a smart TV platform and although it's not perfect, its integration with aspects of your life aside from on-TV entertainment has always been a positive, so it's great to see it continue further down the health and fitness path, via Technogym.