Wow - Samsung's latest OLED TV crashes to its lowest price ever for Labor Day

The best Labor Day TV deal was just spotted on Amazon, and it's ending soon. Amazon's Labor Day sale dropped LG's 65-inch S90D OLED TV to an incredible price of $1,599.99 (it was $2,697.99). That's a whopping $1,100 discount and a new record-low price. It's the best TV deal from today's Labor Day sales and is excellent value for money.

The all-new Samsung S90D OLED TV has big shoes to fill, as its predecessor, the Samsung S90C, is ranked in the top spot for TechRadar's best TV list. Thanks to OLED technology, the S90D delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks and bright colors.

The OLED TV also packs Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 processor for improved performance, plus four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 144Hz refresh rate, and support for Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite to give you an immersive soundscape.

Today's best Labor Day TV deal: Samsung's S90D

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,599.99 at Amazon

Thanks to Labor Day sales, Samsung's all-new 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,599.99. That's a $1,100 discount and a new record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You also get Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Remember that Amazon's Labor Day sale ends tonight, and we don't expect you'll see this incredible offer anytime soon. I've listed more of today's best Labor Day TV sales below, all of which include record-low prices.

More Labor Day TV sales

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality, and just ahead of Labor Day, it's on sale for a new record-low price of $749.99 at Best Buy. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Visier enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

TCL 65-inch QM7 QD-Mini LED 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $698 at Best Buy

TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability – and this QM7 display is no different. It offers brightness-boosting Mini-LED tech at a fraction of the price of other premium displays, as well as other top-end TV features such as 4K resolution support, Dolby Atmos and a smooth 240Hz gaming mode. It's now even better value for money following this $200 price cut for Labor Day.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best-rated TV, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,493.99. That's a massive $1,100 discount and a record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, slim design, and reasonable price. To see today's Labor Day deal from Best Buy, you must add the S90C OLED TV to your cart.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99, the lowest price we've seen. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Labor Day sale has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV down to a new record-low price, thanks to a whopping $1,100 discount. Ranked in our best TV guide, LG's 2024 C4 OLED features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, VRR and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung DU6900 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $699.99 now $569.99 at Best Buy

Samsung's all-new 75-inch DU6900 series is on sale for just $569.99 - a new record-low price. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

