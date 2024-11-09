I might have just spotted the best Black Friday TV deal, and it isn't even November 29. Best Buy just launched an early Black Friday sale and dropped LG's highly rated 48-inch B4 OLED TV to a stunning price of $649.99 (originally $1,499.99).

This exact model dropped to $699.99 a few weeks ago, and I thought the price couldn't get any better - even during this year's Black Friday deals event. Now, Best Buy has shaved $50 off that price, bringing the gorgeous OLED display to a new record-low price.



The LG B4 is the latest entry-level display in LG's OLED lineup, and it's on track to be one of this year's best TVs. The 2024 display packs LG's latest Alpha 8 AI processor, which uses AI to detect what you're watching to improve picture and sound quality. Thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you get a brilliant picture with bold colors and deep contrasts. You're also getting excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus webOS 24 for easy access to all your favorite streaming channels.

The best early Black Friday TV deal: LG B4 OLED

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has dropped LG's 48-inch B4 OLED to an incredible price of just $649.99. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

The best part about today's deal on LG's B4 OLED TV is that if somehow the price drops further, Best Buy will match it per its holiday price match guarantee policy.

If you're looking to shop for more offers, I listed the best Black Friday TV deals from Best Buy's sale below, which include record-low prices on a range of 4K,

More early Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,049.99 at Best Buy Samsung's 48-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,049.99. That's a new record-low price, and I can't imagine you'll find a better deal during Black Friday. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Roku Class Select Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was $499.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy The Roku Plus Series was already a high-value TV lineup, and with today's pre-Black Friday deal, the value of Roku's 55-inch model is now even better at just $449.99. For that price, you get a QLED display with full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, plus the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,299.99 - a new record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Sony Bravia 8 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy The Sony Bravia 8 is back at its lowest price yet ahead of Black Friday. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. You can even use it with your gaming console of choice thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,299.99, thanks to a massive $1,200 discount. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,299 at Best Buy The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,299.99. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a Black Friday record-breaking price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded the TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, slim design, and reasonable price, especially with today's massive price cut.

Insignia 75-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $599.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy This is a great deal if you're interested in a big-screen budget display ahead of Black Friday. The 2024 Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung 75-inch DU6950 4K TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy's Black Friday sale has this 75-inch 4K TV for $549.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support, all for under $550. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

