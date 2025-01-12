The 2025 Super Bowl is one month away – here are 9 TV deals I'd buy right now

The 2025 Super Bowl is exactly one month away, and while we wait to see what teams are competing, we can prepare for the big game with a brand-new TV. Super Bowl TV sales offer huge savings on a range of 4K, QLED, and OLED displays, allowing you to score a record-low price on your dream TV.



As TechRadar's deals editor who's been covering Super Bowl TV sales for eight years now, I've gone through today's early offers and rounded up the nine best TV deals I recommend buying right now. I've searched through retailers like Best Buy, Samsung, and Walmart to find best-selling TVs from Samsung, LG, and TCL.



A few highlights include this Insignia 70-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for an incredible price of $399.99, LG's highly-rated 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 and Samsung's 55-inch QLED TV on sale for $629.99.



Shop more of today's best TV deals for the Super Bowl 59, and check out our main Super Bowl TV sales guide for more bargains around the web.

Today's 9 best TV deals for the Super Bowl

LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a massive display to watch the Super Bowl, you can't get much better than LG's best-selling UT75 4K smart TV for an incredible price of $899.99. The big-screen TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Vizio 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $598 now $498 at Walmart This TV deal sold out on Black Friday, but now it's back in stock and on sale for $498 ahead of the Super Bowl. The 2024 display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value if you're looking for a big-screen budget TV.

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $549.99 at Samsung Samsung's DU7200 Crystal 4K smart TV is always a best seller at holiday sales, and you can find the 70-inch model on sale for $549.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy If you want a premium display to watch the big game, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV is a fantastic choice, and it's currently $1,000 off at Best Buy. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $999 at Samsung Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream display for watching the Super Bowl, and you can find the 55-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $999. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This deal also includes a $50 discount on an ultra-slim wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $629.99 at Samsung Samsung's pre-Super Bowl sale has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to $629.99 - the same price we saw on Black Friday. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy Need a smaller display? The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $699.99. It was $50 less on Cyber Monday, but this is still a fantastic price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

