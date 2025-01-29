This cheap Amazon Fire TV Stick just got even cheaper – get it now for less than $18
Almost as low as its lowest-ever price
Amazon's most affordable streaming stick just dropped back to one of its lowest prices yet. If you act fast, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $17.99 (was $29.99). Even though this doesn't break the record-low price, it's still a fairly cheap deal that misses the mark by a measly $3.
In our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review, we praised the HDR support and 60fps playback as two perks at this price point. That said, it only supports up to full HD. If you're looking for 4K, you'll have to pay the premium for a more advanced streaming stick, but this covers the basics for very little cost.
Today's best Amazon Fire TV Stick deal
The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite supports popular streaming services like Netflix and Spotify and offers access to over 300,000 free movies and TV episodes through apps like Amazon Freevee. Its HDR support and 60fps playback stand out at this value, though it only offers up to full HD instead of higher resolutions like 4K. This isn't the lowest price we've seen for the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, but it's close enough that we'd still recommend getting it for a first-time streaming stick owner.
The Fire TV Stick Lite covers a wide range of media, including TV, movies, livestreams, and music. It includes access to over 300,000 free movies and TV episodes through apps like Amazon Freevee, Tubi, and Pluto TV. If you have a subscription to popular services like Netflix, Prime Video, or Spotify, you can also use them with this streaming stick. It comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite, so you can use voice control to shift through your options and manage your smart home too.
The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is an ideal fit for a first-time streaming stick owner. If you're ready for an upgrade (or have a bigger budget), though, you may also want to consider the best streaming stick on the market, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
