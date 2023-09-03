Don't wait for the next Prime Day - the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is super-cheap in the Labor Day sales

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of the best streaming sticks you can buy - and it's now down to its lowest price ever for non-Prime members in the Labor Day sales. In fact, today's offer is just $2 more than the price Prime members could pay back in July so that's an excellent saving.

If you're not a member, then, you'll want to grab the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon for $26.99 (was $54.99) while you can. This is the fastest and most responsive version of Amazon's streaming stick with the smoothest streaming experience thanks to the latest WiFi technology, so it's a bargain with this 50% discount.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54.99 now $26.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for Amazon's premium streaming device for non-Prime members. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

At the same time, you can also save on the Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon. As the name suggests, this streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. Today's deal is a return to the cheapest ever price for non-Amazon Prime members - and is still only $2 off that record-low. A good offer, then, for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. For the sake of two bucks, though, we'd say it's worth getting the Max version for the small performance improvements.

We'd usually suggest holding out until the big Prime Day sale when purchasing Amazon devices as that's when they are at their cheapest. You do have to pay a membership fee so if you're not signed up then you don't get access to these prices. For the sake of $2, though, this is a good deal for Prime and non-Prime members alike.

These streaming devices are a simple and affordable way to watch video in ultra-high definition 4K resolution on any TV with a spare HDMI port. It supports all popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus. Plus, it has useful features such as voice controls through Alexa and the potential to be more responsive than your TV's built-in services.

We awarded the premium option four stars out of five in our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review. We said it pushes the streaming stick to its limits with excellent performance for the price and does everything you need to watch shows and films in 4K. Other handy additions are accessibility features and voice controls that mean you can navigate through apps more easily and connect to other smart home devices.

Apart from that, it functions identically to the standard Fire TV Stick 4K from an image quality perspective with HDR support for superior lighting and colors. It's also compatible with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, to provide further picture refinements and improved sound on relevant content.

We're confident that the Fire TV Stick 4K Max won't be cheaper in the weeks ahead. The only time it might be lower is during the second Prime Day sale in October (again, a member-exclusive event) or during the Black Friday deals in November. Best to grab one while you can for your home TV or if you need one for college.