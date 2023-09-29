Sony's cheapest OLED TV is now available – here's what you're getting for your money

Sony has released its entry-level 2023 OLED, the A75L. It’s available in the US (no official UK or Australian release has been confirmed yet) in a limited size range of just 55- and 65-inches, and is priced at $1,599.99 and $1,999.99, respectively. According to DigitalTrends , orders are expected to ship in early October.

With its pricing as it is, the Sony A75L sits roughly $500 cheaper than the Sony A80L . Although, we have seen a price cut on Sony’s official US website for the A80L at the time of writing across all four sizes (55-, 65-, 77- and 83-inches). The recent discount brings the 55-inch set down to $1,599 – the same price as the 55-inch A75L.

You’re still getting most of the same features on the A75L as you would on the A80L, a TV that sits amongst the best OLED TVs available, but it remains to be seen if this A80L price cut is permanent or not.

Sony A75L OLED 4K TV vs A80L: how do they compare?

The A75L supports the same HDR formats as the A80L (Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG) and two 2.1 HDMI ports with 4K 120Hz gaming support and VRR. It even still features the same processor as the A80L – the Sony Cognitive Processor XR. It also has the same game bar system to enhance gaming experiences that you can find on the A80L.

There are some differences between the two TVs though, with the main one being its speaker system. The A75L features two actuators, two bass reflex speakers and uses Acoustic Surface Audio. Whereas the Sony A80L, one of the best TVs for sound , features three actuators, two down-firing subwoofers and Acoustic Surface Audio+, meaning it will have a wider soundstage and more powerful bass levels than the A75L. However, with that $500 saving, you could pair one of the best soundbars with the A75L to compensate for the probable difference in sound quality.

The other differences are firstly in the stand, which on the A75L is a fixed stand whereas the A80L has an adjustable three way stand. The other difference is that the A75L doesn’t come with a built-in microphone meaning there is no hands-free option to control Google Assistant without the remote, whereas on the Sony A80L this is possible.

If you are looking for the absolute best in the Sony OLED range, you’ll be looking at the Sony A95L , which features a QD-OLED panel that gives outstanding picture quality. But you’ll be paying $2,799 for the 55-inch, which is $1,200 more than the new Sony A75L, and for people on a strict budget, this is a huge difference.

Why Sony has made, at the time of writing, the 55-inch Sony A75L the same price as the A80L – and in the case of the 65-inch A75L more expensive than the Sony A80L– is a mystery. Hopefully, this signals that the A75L will be one of this year’s Black Friday deals as Sony has left room for discount. If it isn’t, it better be.