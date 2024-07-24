Samsung Black Friday in July sale: get up to $2,000 off our favorite OLED and QLED TVs

The official Samsung store has launched a 'Black Friday in July' sale this week, offering some of the lowest prices we've seen this year across its stunning range of QLED, OLED, and Neo QLED TVs.

Some of our top-rated TVs are on sale today – including the S90C, the Samsung Q80D, and the Samsung S95D – with massive discounts of up to $2,100. In short, if you're looking for a high-end display for gaming, movies, or your favorite binge-worthy shows then you'll definitely want to check out the 10 deals I've picked out below.

If you're on a budget, consider picking up the excellent Samsung Q60D - a great QLED display that starts at just $700 for the 55-inch model. Next-gen gamers, we'd recommend the 144Hz capable Samsung QN90D for $1,199 for a superb mix of silky smooth refresh rates and wide viewing angles. Finally, those who want to have the best of all worlds, consider the excellent Samsung QN90D for $1,599 - one of our favorite OLED TVs from the past few years.

All these TVs are fine choices. Just note, however, that we've already seen several sizes sell out on certain models so don't hang around if you're interested.

Samsung Black Friday in July TV deals

Samsung Q60D 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $699.99 at Samsung

The Q60D is the latest in Samsung's range of more budget-orientated QLED displays. Put simply, it's a great choice if you want a premium TV without completely breaking the band. The slim design means it looks great in any living room, and it also includes useful features like Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. Its 60Hz refresh rate means it's not the best for next-gen gaming but it's a fine choice for everyday viewing. Today's sale at Samsung also brings this one down to its lowest-ever price, according to our price tracking. Sizes from 32-inch: $479.99 to 85-inch: $1,699.99

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999.99 at Samsung

Don't mind going for an older model? If you're looking for a decent picture and larger display but don't have loads to spend, this deal on the 70-inch Q60C is a great choice. This is the previous generation model but still has the great colors and contrast that these QLED displays are known for. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, however, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

Samsung Q80D 50-inch QLED 4K TV: was £999 now $899 at Samsung

Delivering excellent QLED pictures with surprisingly deep black levels and bold colors, the Samsung Q80D is a TV that covers all the bases at a mid-range price. It also features an extensive list of gaming features that include 4K 120Hz and VRR across four HDMI 2.1 ports. Our Samsung Q80D TV review gave this one four and a half stars out of five, praising its 'great QLED pictures at an attainable price'. Sizes from 50-inch: $899.99 to 85-inch: $2,599.99

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1.499 now $1,199 at Samsung

Samsung’s top mini-LED TV for 2024 now starts at just $1,199 thanks to the latest sale. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports with up to 144Hz support, it’s also a great TV for gaming. Sure, it’s pricier than some other mini-LED options, but today's discounts at Samsung are as good as any we've seen so far. Sizes from 43-inch: $1,199.99 to 98-inch: $12,599

Samsung QN90C 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $2,799 now $1,599 at Samsung

The Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C TV flaunts mini-LED technology that gives it maximum control over brightness. That, plus its 4K resolution and anti-glare screen, gives it the kind of color and contrast that lasts throughout the day from any angle. This isn't the latest model anymore but it's well worth considering if you're looking for a larger display as the bigger sizes are available with healthy discounts today. Sizes from 65-inch: $1,599.99 to 85-inch: $2,599.99

Samsung S90C 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was £2,599 now $1,599 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED was TechRadar's best TV of last year and it's still an amazing buy. We gave it a full five stars in our Samsung S90C review praising its stunningly bright, contrast-rich pictures. You also get extensive gaming features, a super slim design, and good built-in sound. It might not be a new set, but it's still a top performer and an awesome bargain at this price with up to $2,100 off in today's Samsung sale. Sizes from 65-inch: $1,1599.99 to 83-inch: $3,299.99

Samsung S90D 42-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,399.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90D may not come with a QD-OLED panel like its larger screen counterparts, but it's still a feature-packed TV. The NQ4 AI Gen2 processor with Real Depth Enhancer has been a hit for other Samsung sets and it still uses an OLED panel for deeper black levels and contrast. Plus it is filled with gaming features including 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and the Samsung Game Hub. Today's prices start at $1,199 for the 42-inch model, but the deepest discounts are on the 65-inch and 77-inch sizes. Sizes from 42-inch: $1,199.99 to 83-inch: $4,399.99

Samsung The Frame 43-inch QLED 4K TV: was $999.99 now $899.99 at Samsung

Samsung's latest Black Friday in July sale also includes a host of price cuts on the gorgeous Frame TV. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. Sizes from 43-inch: $899.99 to 85-inch: $3,999.99

Samsung S95D 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $2,299 at Samsung

Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV' and it's easy to see why. Awesome picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design combine to offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. This popular TV doesn't have the biggest price cut going right now but it's worth every penny with its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. Sizes from 43-inch: $2,229.99 to 77-inch: $4,099.99