The Xgimi MoGo 3 Pro is like a Samsung Freestyle projector for much cheaper

If you like the idea of Samsung's cute The Freestyle projector but can't justify the price (originally $799 / £899, though now available cheaper), Xgimi's new projector could be just what you're looking for: it undercuts the Samsung quite significantly and is designed to go pretty much anywhere.

The Xgimi MoGo 3 Pro is almost exactly the same height as a Starbucks Venti Cup and weighs just 1.1kg. You can run it from a power bank (65W or better) for plentiful portable projection possibilities, and the manufacturer promises "cinematic visuals and sounds".

This is the third generation of MoGo Pro. We reviewed the very first one back in 2021 and said that it "delivers the goods and a bit more"; it "is a balanced product that delivers where it matters for remote workers and business professionals on the move. Easy to carry, use and put in place." That model had a brightness of 300 Lumens and cost $550; the third generation model is smarter, considerably brighter than both previous models and cheaper too – which is great, since the best portable projectors have come a long way since then.

Xgimi MoGo 3 Pro: key features and pricing

The Xgimi MoGo 3 Pro is an LED projector with a brightness of 450 ISO Lumens and a resolution of 1080p. It's designed to project display sizes of up to 120 inches and has an integrated hidden bracket that enables you to tilt it through 130 degrees. The projector has Xgimi's own ISA 2.0 image correction technology to reduce keystone distortion, avoid obstacles, focus the image and align the picture to the screen automatically.

This is Xgimi's first Google TV projector and includes the Netflix app. You can also choose from the thousands of Play Store apps.

There are two integrated 5W Harman Kardon speakers, and you can use it as a Bluetooth speaker along with its Ambient Light Mode, which lights up as you play your music from your phone.

In addition to the projector, Xgimi has also launched three accessories: a Creative Optical Filter to add atmosphere via the The Wall screensaver app; the PowerBase Stand, a stand that includes a built-in battery with up to 2.5 hours battery life; and a carrying case. There will be a bundle that combines the projector and stand at a discounted price, but Xgimi hasn't announced pricing for that just yet.

The Xgimi Mogo 3 Pro has an RRP of £419 (about $550 / AU$800) – £20 less than the current price of the MoGo 2 Pro – and will be available from 6 September from XGIMI.com, Amazon and other retailers. US pricing hasn't yet been announced but expect it to be low: where the 2 Pro is £439 in the UK, it's $369 in the US.