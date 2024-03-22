LG is giving away a $200 speaker when you pre-order its newest 4K portable projector

The compact and stylish LG CineBeam Q projector is officially available to pre-order, and the official LG store is offering a freebie to celebrate. For a limited time, when you pre-order LG's CineBeam Q projector for $1,299.99, you'll receive a free wireless speaker worth $199.99.



• Pre-order LG's CineBeam Q projector



While the LG CineBeam Q projector is pricey, it's one of the smallest projectors on the market, measuring just over five inches long, five inches high, and three inches wide. You're getting 4K UHD resolution and LG's webOS, which allows you to stream your favorite movies and shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV. The stylish LG CineBeam Q also features a rotating handle, which not only allows for easy transportation but creates a variety of viewing angles.



The free speaker that comes with the LG CineBeam Q projector is LG's all-new XBOOM 360 wireless speaker, which retails for $199.99 by itself. This limited-time offer ends on April 7, and to receive the free speaker, you'll need to add both items to your cart.

LG CineBeam Q projector pre-order deal

LG CineBeam Q projector: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15274760?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.lg.com/us/promotions/cinebeam-projector-portable-speaker-deal" data-link-merchant="lg.com"">pre-order the LG CineBeam Q projector and receive a free $199.99 speaker

