LG is giving away a $200 speaker when you pre-order its newest 4K portable projector
Pre-order LG's CineBeam Q projector and get a free speaker
The compact and stylish LG CineBeam Q projector is officially available to pre-order, and the official LG store is offering a freebie to celebrate. For a limited time, when you pre-order LG's CineBeam Q projector for $1,299.99, you'll receive a free wireless speaker worth $199.99.
• Pre-order LG's CineBeam Q projector
While the LG CineBeam Q projector is pricey, it's one of the smallest projectors on the market, measuring just over five inches long, five inches high, and three inches wide. You're getting 4K UHD resolution and LG's webOS, which allows you to stream your favorite movies and shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV. The stylish LG CineBeam Q also features a rotating handle, which not only allows for easy transportation but creates a variety of viewing angles.
The free speaker that comes with the LG CineBeam Q projector is LG's all-new XBOOM 360 wireless speaker, which retails for $199.99 by itself. This limited-time offer ends on April 7, and to receive the free speaker, you'll need to add both items to your cart.
LG CineBeam Q projector pre-order deal
LG CineBeam Q projector: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-15274760?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.lg.com/us/promotions/cinebeam-projector-portable-speaker-deal" data-link-merchant="lg.com"">pre-order the LG CineBeam Q projector and receive a free $199.99 speaker
The LG CineBeam Q 4K portable projector is available to pre-order for $1,299.99, and for a limited time, the retailer is throwing in a free wireless speaker worth $199.99. The stylish LG CineBeam Q projector features a compact size, and the rotating handle allows for easy transportation and creates a variety of viewing angles.
See more of the best projector deals and browse our best portable projector guide.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.
Most Popular
By Tom Power
By Darren Allan
By Darren Allan