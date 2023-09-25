Need a new TV? The best-rated LG C2 OLED is down to a record-low price at Walmart

If you're looking to buy a new TV, you can't get much better than the top-rated LG C2 OLED, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,549 (was $2,099.99). That's a whopping $550 discount and the lowest price you can find for the best-selling OLED display.



The LG C2 OLED is ranked in the top spot for TechRadar's best TV, thanks to its premium features at an affordable price. You're getting a stunning OLED display powered by LG's latest a9 Gen5 AI processor, which delivers deep contrast and excellent brightness. You also get virtual surround sound, smart capabilities, voice control, and an extremely thin design - resulting in an ultimate home cinema setup.



Today's deal from Walmart is not only a record-low price, but it also beats the current offer at Best Buy and Amazon. If you want a brilliant display at a fantastic price, then you can't beat today's deal on LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV.

Today's best TV deal - LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,549 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,549 - the lowest price you can find. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,600, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.



Price check: Amazon: $1,596 Best Buy: $1,699.99

More of today's best TV deals

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to the LG C2, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,699.99. That's a whopping $800 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The feature-packed OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000 which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Sony A80L series 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,899.99 now $1,598 at Amazon

The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and today's deal at Amazon brings the 55-inch model down to $1,598 - only $100 more than the record-low price. The 2023 Son display features a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, a robust and immersive sound quality, and Sony's new Game Menu with full support for 120Hz gaming.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs, and this massive 75-inch model is now on sale for a record-low price of $899.99. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on picture quality and performance.

Samsung 65-inch AU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $499.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need an OLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's AU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option since you can grab this 65-inch model for just $479.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and smart capabilities and allows you to enjoy a range of great games on the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Shop more TV offers with our list of the best TV deals, and if you're looking for a more premium display, see the best OLED TV deals.



You can also look forward to upcoming discounts at the 2023 Black Friday deals event and the October Amazon Prime Day sale.