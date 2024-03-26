Hurry - the best TV of 2024 crashes to a record-low price for March Madness

Are you looking to upgrade your TV in time for the Sweet Sixteen? Best Buy's March Madness TV sale has the best TV of 2024, according to TechRadar, on sale for a stunning price. You can get Samsung's highly-rated 65-inch S90C OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99 (was $2,599.99), plus score a free one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.



We awarded this TV five stars in our Samsung S90C review, praising its gorgeous picture, excellent gaming features, and fantastic value for money. While it's not as bright as the flagship S95C, the OLED display still delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant colors and spectacular contrast. You also get an impressive sound system, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design, resulting in the ultimate home-cinema setup.



Samsung's S90C OLED is everything you'd want in your dream TV, and it's now down to its lowest price ever for March Madness. If you're looking for more March Madness TV sales, I've listed today's best deals from Best Buy further down the page.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6536964&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-65-class-s90c-oled-4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv%2F6536964.p%3FskuId%3D6536964&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/best-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount from its original price and the best deal you can find. Our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-s90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price. Today's March Madness TV deal also includes a free one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

More March Madness TV deals at Best Buy

Hisense 85-Inch A7 Series 4K TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6521460&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhisense-85-class-a7-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6521460.p%3FskuId%3D6521460&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $899.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display in today's March Madness TV sales, you can't get much better than Hisense's A7 Series 85-inch 4K TV on sale for $749.99 - a fantastic price. The Hisense A7 Series TV features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved colors, plus Google Assistant for hands-free voice control, all for under $800.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6514052&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-75-class-tu690t-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6514052.p%3FskuId%3D6514052&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a Best Buy top-seller, and the retailer has the 75-inch model on sale for $549.99. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 75-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Samsung 75-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6537373&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-75-class-cu7000-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6537373.p%3FskuId%3D6537373&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $749.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, with the 75-inch model on sale for $599.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6538132&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftcl-65-class-s4-s-class-4k-uhd-hdr-led-smart-tv-with-google-tv%2F6538132.p%3FskuId%3D6538132&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $399.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy

The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in. Today's March Madness TV deal from Best Buy brings the price down to just $379.99.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-65-class-c3-series-oled-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6535929.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price you can find. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Sony A80L series 65-inch OLED TV (2023): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6543908&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-65-class-bravia-xr-a80l-oled-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6543908.p%3FskuId%3D6543908&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $2,299.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy

The <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/sony-a80l-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and today's deal from Best Buy brings the 65-inch model down to $1,999.99. The 2023 Sony display features a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, a robust and immersive sound quality, and Sony's new Game Menu with full support for 120Hz gaming.

Insignia 55-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6562188&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Finsignia-55-class-f30-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-fire-tv%2F6562188.p%3FskuId%3D6562188&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $349.99 now $239.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a mid-size budget display, Best Buy has the best-selling Insignia 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $239.99. The Insignia F30 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa so you can use your voice to control your TV.

