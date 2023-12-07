Bring the best of OLED TV home for less with these 9 unmissable deals

We know hunting for deals can be exhausting work, especially when it comes to TVs. Hundreds of different models are available and it can be a real minefield to explore. Well, we're here to help. Below you'll find nine OLED TV deals that are the best you can get right now.

But why OLED? Simply put, OLED TV are among the best TVs on the market. This is because the pixels on the screen can individually dim themselves when needed, resulting in rich, deep black levels, spectacular contrast and beautifully vibrant colors. They also come stacked with gaming features, making them some of the best gaming TVs available too.

In the deals below, you'll find some brilliant sets including multiple five-star award winners from this year's TechRadar Choice Awards 2023, including our TV of the year, the Samsung S90C!

US deals

UK deals

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $599.99, which is a massive $700 discount. It's not the cheapest we've seen it (it hit $549.99 over Black Friday) but this is still a great deal. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

LG C3 42-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,196 now $996.99 at Amazon

This deal takes the 42-inch version of the LG C3 to under $900, which is a brilliant deal for this TV. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Sony 65-inch A75L 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

The Sony A75L provides a more budget alternative to Sony's top mid-range offering, the A80L, which we rate as the best OLED TV for sound. Looking at the specs, the A75L still has the fantastic XR processing and is perfect for PlayStation features found in the Sony A80L, and it's sure to have the same quality OLED picture that you've likely come to expect from Sony. We'd particularly recommend this one for next-gen gamers thanks to its two HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. Today's price at Best Buy brings this set down to a new record-low price – a full $150 cheaper than the previous record.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,190 at Walmart

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes, it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Better yet, it's down to an incredible $2,190 at Walmart. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded this gorgeous display a perfect five stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship TV with a flagship price, but it gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality.

LG 77-inch G3 4K OLED TV: was $4,196.99 now $3,596.99 at Amazon

A slim, elegant TV designed to be wall-mounted, the LG G3 is the company's brightest-ever OLED, thanks to MLA technology. Vivid colors and rich contrast, which combine to create a stunning picture. The G3 also has all the gaming features you could need as well. Although we've seen this cheaper at $3,499.99 before, this is still an excellent $500 saving for one of the best OLED TVs you can get in a big screen size.

UK deals

LG 48-inch C2 4K OLED TV: was £999 now £949 at Amazon

One of the most highly rated TVs of 2022, the LG C2 topped many of our lists such as best TV and best OLED TV, thanks to its stunning picture, wealth of gaming capabilities and excellent value. It has since been de-throned as best TV by the Samsung S90C, our TV of the year 2023, but the 48-inch model of the LG C2 for this price is still excellent. It has been cheaper at £899 before but any time this TV is under £1,000 is an excellent deal.

Samsung 55-inch S90C QD-OLED TV: was £2,099 now £1,189 at PRC Direct

The Samsung S90C finds itself at the top of the best OLED TVs list, offering the stunning picture, gaming performance and sound quality of its more premium sibling the Samsung S95C, but for a fraction of the cost. You get everything you'll need in a TV with this one, and it's a great price – though it was lower a few couple of weeks ago, but for this TV, this is still a fantastic deal.

LG 55-inch G3 4K OLED TV: was £2,599 now £1,599 at PRC Direct

A slim, elegant TV designed to be wall-mounted, the LG G3 is LG's brightest ever OLED thanks to MLA technology. Vivid colors and rich contrast combine to create a stunning picture. The G3 also has all the gaming features you could need as well. We've seen this cheaper at £1,499 before, but this is still an excellent price as many retailers have raised the price back to £1,899!

Samsung 55-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was £2,399.99 now £1,549 at Amazon

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes, it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Better yet, it's down to an incredible £1,549 at Amazon. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded this gorgeous display a perfect five stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. If you're looking for a little bit more than the Samsung S90C, the S95C delivers.

