Payday is here and Currys has taken the opportunity to launch its latest Epic Deals event, which promises up to 40% off 1,000s of products. That's an enormous number of items to look through, so I've used my decade of experience as a savings expert to hand-pick some of the very best deals right here, including the 17 offers I'd buy on TVs, laptops, appliances, phones, and more.

• See all of this weekend's deals at Currys

One highlight that I'm sure many of us would appreciate with the recent hot weather is this Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Fan for £99 (was £129.99). I own a near-identical version of this fan, and it's been incredibly handy over recent weeks. With a long battery life and noiseless operation, it's been especially useful during the painfully warm nights to help me sleep a little easier.

Speaking of something more active now, there's this Garmin Forerunner 255 for £199 (was £299). It's an older model, but it's still a fantastic running watch and a great buy for beginners at this more budget-friendly price. As well as top-notch run tracking features, it has an impressive 14-day battery life and a robust set of health, fitness, and sleep tracking metrics – all for a very reasonable price.

Those are just two standouts, alongside several other fantastic deals on laptops, appliances, vacuums, phones, and more. Check out all of my top picks from the Currys Epic Deals sale below.

Today's 17 best deals in at Currys

Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo: was £129.99 now £99 at Currys The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo works both indoors and outdoors, weighs under 2.1kg, and is capable of providing up to 20m of portable airflow. It’s easy to carry and has cooling technology which produces ultra-fine droplets for a refreshing mist. Up to 12 hours of cordless run time, you can use it just as easily by your bed as you can in the garden. Get it now for its lowest-ever price. Price check: £141 at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 255: was £299 now £199 at Currys It may be the older model, but the Garmin Forerunner 255 is still an excellent smartwatch for fitness enthusiasts – especially for under £200. Runners will definitely want to consider this one, as its run tracking features are excellent and the battery life is an impressive 14 days. All the expected health, sleep and fitness metrics are tracked on the device too, all for a fraction of the cost of the newer version, which only offers minimal upgrades in comparison.

HP Pavilion SE: was £419 now £299 at Currys Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB Chromebooks tend to be the better choice in this price range as they offer better value for money and get stronger performance from relatively cheaper components. Nevertheless, I think this HP Pavilion SE is a surprisingly decent low-cost Windows device. It has a fairly low-end spec, but you still get 8GB of RAM, an Intel i3 processor and battery life of around eight hours, which is enough to cover the basics. That includes general everyday use, word processing, streaming shows, web browsing, video calls, and answering emails.

Ninja Luxe Café: was £549.99 now £499.99 at Currys Three machines in one, the Ninja Luxe Café provides espresso, well-balanced drip coffee, and rapid cold brew, with easy-to-use controls. There’s an integrated grinder with 25 grind settings, while there’s weight-based dosing and hands-free frothing. It also has a few different temperature settings so you can get things just how you like them. This is the lowest price I've seen all year for what we rate as Ninja's best premium coffee machine.

Philips OneBlade 360 Pro: was £59.99 now £49.99 at Currys The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle is now down to a great low price, making it an excellent buy. Even more so as this bundle includes the handle as well as a spare blade, a comb and body kit, and a USB-A charging cable. Price check: £79.99 at Amazon

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum: was £399.99 now £229.99 at Currys As the name suggests, the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum is all about detangling messy pet hair. It can deal with your short or long hair too, while its DuoClean floorhead can cope with carpet and hard floors. I've had one of these for a few years now and it's been a game-changer: powerful, efficient, long-lasting, and no more detangling the brush roll after every use. It's a great price for this model and a bunch of accessories.

Hisense U7N 55-inch Mini-LED 4K TV: was £699 now £599 at Currys The Hisense U7N is one of the best budget Mini-LED TVs available today – and this £100 saving on the 55-inch model makes it an even better buy. This is a TV that punches well above its weight, according to our testing, with terrific overall picture quality, vivid brightness, impressive contrast and some excellent gaming features that improve clarity and responsiveness. Price check: £599 at Amazon

Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED: was £999 now £699 at Currys Display: 14 inches

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If display quality is just as important to you as power, then strongly consider this Asus Vivobook deal at Currys. It comes with a top-end OLED screen that offers a clear and sharp image – whether you're working on documents or streaming your favourite TV shows. Specs are solid elsewhere, too, including a modern Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a reasonably large 512GB SSD for storage that all ensure excellent overall performance. Price check: £759 at Amazon

Samsung U8000F 65-inch 4K TV: was £649 now £579 at Currys Samsung's lineup of Crystal UHD TVs is less feature-rich compared to the pricier OLED and QLED displays, but they are a capable and affordable option for general everyday viewing. This 65-inch model is now available at a tempting low price in the latest Currys sale if you don't need all the fancy features of a premium TV. For the money, you get a large and modern TV that supports high-quality 4K resolution and all the most popular streaming apps.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was £199.99 now £169.99 at Currys The Ninja Creami has become all the rage as a quick and convenient way to make all of your favourite frozen treats, milkshakes and sorbets at the touch of a button. This deal at Currys is strong, although I have seen it for £20 cheaper once before. Chances are, though, that this is the best offer we'll see until Black Friday in November, so one to get now if you want to make the most of it for the summer. Price check: £169 at Amazon

Lenovo Yoga Slim 6: was £799 now £499 at Currys Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB There's a strong combination of specs for the price in this Lenovo Yoga Slim 6, including a modern Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a decent-sized 512GB SSD. These can make work and everyday tasks a breeze. You also get the huge benefit of a battery life of up to 14 hours, as well as a slim 14-inch display that makes this ideal for portability. It's easily one of the best mid-range laptop deals I've found in the latest Currys sale.

Hisense E7N 65-inch QLED TV: was £549 now £479 at Currys Hisense has really stepped things up with its QLED TV range, and this E7N is an excellent buy at under £500 if you need a quality and affordable TV. It's not the best option for gaming with the lack of HDMI 2.1 ports and slower refresh rate, but the QLED tech bumps up the brightness and contrast for a decent overall picture quality for the price. Price check: £699 at Amazon

Asus ExpertBook CX54: was £999 now £799 at Currys Display: 14 inches

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB This looks exceptionally pricey for a Chromebook, but when you consider the spec inside, you're actually getting a powerful machine for the money. Sure, 8GB of RAM is a little underwhelming, but with an Ultra 7 CPU and the undemanding ChromeOS powering this laptop, it's enough to easily handle work, admin and general everyday jobs. Get this if you want a straightforward machine that also has a good amount of power behind it.

JVC CR230 32-inch Roku TV: was £119.99 now £99.99 at Currys I'll say upfront that you shouldn't expect a cinematic wonderland from an HD TV at this size and price (although it does support HDR, which is nice) – but what I really rate here is that it's just a simple smart TV at a great price. With the Roku TV interface, you get something that's easy to use, intuitive, and supports all the key streaming services. So, if you want a small TV that does the job and has all the smart viewing options you could want to watch your favourite shows and movies - here it is.