The latest Currys Epic Deals event ends next week on Tuesday, so there isn't long left to scoop up any of the top offers available in the retailer's current payday sale. You can search through the 1,000s of products that are up to 40% off for yourself, or find the 18 best deals I'd recommend buying now below, including big savings on TVs, laptops, headphones, appliances, phones, tablets, and more.

• Browse the full Currys Epic Deals sale

The clear highlight for me is the Sony WF-C510 Wireless Earbuds for £39.99 (was £54.99). These are some of Sony's best cheap earbuds that exceed way beyond their surprisingly low price tag. We scored them 4.5 out of five in our Sony WF-C510 review, praising the punchy audio, great battery life and comfortable fit.

I'd also strongly consider this Garmin Forerunner 255 for £199 (was £299). Sure, it's an older model, but it's still a fantastic running watch and a great buy for beginners at this more budget-friendly price. As well as top-notch run tracking features, it has an impressive 14-day battery life and a robust set of health, fitness, and sleep tracking metrics.

If neither of those jump out at you, then be sure to check out all of my top picks from the Currys Epic Deals sale below.

Today's 18 best deals in at Currys

Sony WF-C510: was £54.99 now £39.99 at Currys The Sony WF-C510 are the cheapest wireless earbuds in Sony's current range, but they don't feel cheap. They sound excellent for the money, full of energy and refinement. You don't get active noise cancellation, but you do get other useful features such as multipoint pairing, battery life of up to 11 hours, and a comfortable fit.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum: was £449.99 now £249.99 at Currys One of Shark's best and latest cordless vacuum cleaners is a massive £200 off in the Currys Epic Deals event. As well as the incredibly useful Anti-Hair Wrap tech to stop the brush roll getting clogged up, this Shark Detect includes an auto-empty base to make clean-up a breeze. It's a terrific all-rounder that's also powerful, efficient, and long-lasting.

Garmin Forerunner 255: was £299 now £199 at Currys It may be the older model, but the Garmin Forerunner 255 is still an excellent smartwatch for fitness enthusiasts – especially for under £200. Runners will definitely want to consider this one, as its run tracking features are excellent and the battery life is an impressive 14 days. All the expected health, sleep and fitness metrics are tracked on the device too, all for a fraction of the cost of the newer version, which only offers minimal upgrades in comparison.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £299 now £199 at Currys The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are some of the manufacturer's best in terms of audio quality and noise cancellation – and they're down within £20 of the record-low price at Currys. This latest model lasts up to 24 hours between both the buds and the case and features new CustomTune technology that adjusts the audio based on your ear shape. The Spatial Audio also makes the listening experience more immersive than ever, with the option to swap between listening modes, depending on whether you want to lose yourself in audio or stay alert.

HP 14s: was £429 now £329 at Currys Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB Chromebooks tend to be the better choice in this price range as they offer better value for money and get stronger performance from relatively cheaper components. Nevertheless, I think this HP 14s is an excellent Windows device. It has a solid mid-range spec, including 8GB of RAM, an Intel i5 processor and battery life of around eight hours, which is enough to cover the basics. That includes general everyday use, word processing, streaming shows, web browsing, video calls, and answering emails.

Philips OneBlade 360 Pro: was £59.99 now £49.99 at Currys The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle is now down to a great low price, making it an excellent buy. Even more so as this bundle includes the handle as well as a spare blade, a comb and body kit, and a USB-A charging cable. Price check: £79.99 at Amazon

Google Pixel 9a: was £499 now £419 at Currys The Google Pixel 9a takes some of the best bits of the Google Pixel 9, such as the Tensor G4 chipset, 6.3-inch display, and Google Gemini AI support, and packs them into a drastically cheaper handset. Even at full retail price, it's hard to beat on value, and this deal knocks £70 off one of the best-priced phones on the market.

Hisense U7N 55-inch Mini-LED 4K TV: was £699 now £599 at Currys The Hisense U7N is one of the best budget Mini-LED TVs available today – and this £100 saving on the 55-inch model makes it an even better buy. This is a TV that punches well above its weight, according to our testing, with terrific overall picture quality, vivid brightness, impressive contrast and some excellent gaming features that improve clarity and responsiveness. Price check: £599 at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £59.99 at Currys Here's a small discount on Fitbit's cheapest fitness tracker. It's inexpensive but still Fitbit's best-value proposition: all a fitness beginner needs to get started. The battery lasts for ten days and the device comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, which is an outstanding fitness app packed to the gills with features and content - especially at this price.

Asus Vivobook Go 15: was £379 now £249 at Currys Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB One of the best cheap Windows laptops in the latest Currys sale is this Asus Vivobook 15 with an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. These all work together to ensure entry-level performance and enough essential storage for the price. It's particularly good to see 8GB of RAM at this price as that will give the laptop a nice performance boost for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

Ninja Crispi: was £179.99 now £149.99 at Currys Here's a small but welcome discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus two resealable glass containers to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and is a breeze to clean, making this air fryer worth snapping up while it's on offer – even if it was slightly cheaper on Prime Day.

Samsung U8000F 65-inch 4K TV: was £649 now £579 at Currys Samsung's lineup of Crystal UHD TVs is less feature-rich compared to the pricier OLED and QLED displays, but they are a capable and affordable option for general everyday viewing. This 65-inch model is now available at a tempting low price in the latest Currys sale if you don't need all the fancy features of a premium TV. For the money, you get a large and modern TV that supports high-quality 4K resolution and all the most popular streaming apps.

HP Pavilion SE: was £899 now £799 at Currys Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB If you want a high-performance laptop, then this HP Pavilion SE is a great choice in the latest Currys sale. It sports a top Intel Core i7 processor, a significant 16GB of RAM and a decent 512GB SSD for storage. This are the sort of specs you need to handle most work and casual use easily, or multitask between several things at once.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was £199.99 now £169.99 at Currys The Ninja Creami has become all the rage as a quick and convenient way to make all of your favourite frozen treats, milkshakes and sorbets at the touch of a button. This deal at Currys is strong, although I have seen it for £20 cheaper once before. Chances are, though, that this is the best offer we'll see until Black Friday in November, so one to get now if you want to make the most of it for the summer. Price check: £169 at Amazon

Asus ExpertBook CX54: was £999 now £799 at Currys Display: 14 inches

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB This looks exceptionally pricey for a Chromebook, but when you consider the spec inside, you're actually getting a powerful machine for the money. Sure, 8GB of RAM is a little underwhelming, but with an Ultra 7 CPU and the undemanding ChromeOS powering this laptop, it's enough to easily handle work, admin and general everyday jobs. Get this if you want a straightforward machine that also has a good amount of power behind it.

JVC CR230 32-inch Roku TV: was £119.99 now £99.99 at Currys I'll say upfront that you shouldn't expect a cinematic wonderland from an HD TV at this size and price (although it does support HDR, which is nice) – but what I really rate here is that it's just a simple smart TV at a great price. With the Roku TV interface, you get something that's easy to use, intuitive, and supports all the key streaming services. So, if you want a small TV that does the job and has all the smart viewing options you could want to watch your favourite shows and movies - here it is.