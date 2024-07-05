Want a new iPad? These could be the next 8 iPad models launched by Apple

A successor to the iPad mini 6 could be on the way

Apple skipped 2023 entirely when it came to iPad upgrades, but it's making up for it now – and a fresh leak points to eight upcoming models we can look forward to, including the 11th-gen entry-level iPad, and the 7th-gen iPad mini.

These models have been spotted by @aaronp613 on X (via AppleInsider), and while they don't tell us much about the next batch of iPads we can expect to see, they are a useful guide to the models that will be updated next.

It's worth noting that matching iPads to these model numbers – which were discovered in Apple's database code – requires a bit of educated guesswork, based on the way Apple has identified devices in the past.

With that in mind, there's no guarantee that these are the models we're going to see, but they do line up neatly with other rumors. Already in 2024, Apple has launched new versions of the iPad Air and the iPad Pro powered by M2 and M4 chips respectively.

Those models in full

In addition to the 5 iPhone identifiers reported yesterday, the following iPad identifiers were found (and @AppleDBdev 's guesses as to what they might be):iPad13,20 - A14 Wi-Fi base model (scrapped)iPad13,21 - A14 Cellular base model (scrapped)iPad15,3 - M3 11-inch Pro Wi-Fi…July 4, 2024

The list of iPads actually includes six canceled models that Apple has apparently skipped over – including M3-powered iPad Pro tablets. This model, the most expensive in the range, jumped straight from an M2 chip to an M4 chip.

Of the eight models that are still to come, two are thought to refer to the standard 11th-gen iPad, with and without cellular connectivity. This iPad is expected to be fitted with the A16 chip that made its debut in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The upgrade could appear by the end of 2024.

The next two could well refer to the 7th-gen iPad mini, with and without cellular. The consensus is that these tablets are going to come running the A17 chip that first appeared in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max launched by Apple last September. A launch is expected around the same time as the next entry-level iPad.

Finally, there are four that point to the next refresh of the iPad Pro, using the as-yet-unannounced M5 chip. These could still be quite a way off, but there would be two 11-inch models (with and without cellular connectivity), and two 13-inch models (again with and without cellular).