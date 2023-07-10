Looking for a cheap iPad? Apple’s 2021 10.2-inch iPad is down to just AU$449

We typically only see about 10% off on iPads these days, and that's during a major sale. In fact, average discounts for most Apple products are about 7% to 9%. So, when you see the percentage discount drop more than 10%, you really ought to sit up and pay attention.

For anyone in need of a new iPad – whether that's for schoolwork or home use – Amazon's Prime Day sale has shaved a rather decent 19% off the RRP for the 2021 (or 9th generation) 10.2-inch iPad in the 64GB storage flavour. That drops the price down to AU$449 in both silver and grey.

That's not the lowest price we've seen though. The silver model has dropped to AU$382, which was only back in May, but that was just the one time. We wouldn't expect it to get that cheap again any time soon. Still, considering its specs and size, AU$449 is not a bad price at all.

If you want the 256GB version, that's now only AU$679 instead of the usual AU$799 in both colourways for the Wi-Fi edition.

There's also a discount on the 6th-generation iPad Mini (2021), with the 64GB Wi-Fi model now just AU$699 from its list price of AU$829.

This is easily the best tablet out there right now, and thanks to these price cuts, they're slightly more affordable. So if you need an all-around streaming machine that can handle productivity work, this is an excellent deal to invest in.

9th-gen Apple iPad (64GB) | AU$549 now AU$446.95 on Amazon (save AU$102.95) This is one of the best tablets on the market and was already an affordable choice before. But thanks to this 18% price drop, it's even cheaper to invest in. It comes with an A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 12MP front/8MP back camera as well.

9th-gen Apple iPad (256GB) | AU$799 AU$679 on Amazon (save AU$120) If you need more storage than just 64GB, then there's a rather steep jump in price for the 9th-generation iPad. Still a 15% price drop for Prime Day makes it a little more accessible. Everything else is the same in terms of specs with the 64GB model – an A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 12MP front/8MP back camera, but this version features far more memory.

If you want a flashier tablet with the latest specs, Amazon is also offering the 5th-gen iPad Air (2022) for AU$846.95 for the 64GB version, a 13% discount from its original AU$976 list price.

There's also a discount on the 6th-generation iPad Mini (2021), with the 64GB Wi-Fi model now just AU$699 from its list price of AU$829.

5th-gen Apple iPad Air (64GB) | AU$999 AU$846.95 on Amazon (save AU$152.05) Featuring the powerful M1 chip under the hood, this 2022 version of the iPad Air also comes with a bigger 10.9-inch screen. There's 64GB of storage here and a decent 15% discount. It may not seem like much, but when you take into consideration that it's hard to get more than 10% off during a major sale, it comes into perspective a little.

6th-generation Apple iPad Mini (64GB) | AU$829 AU$699 on Amazon (save AU$130) If you don't need a10.9-inch screen, this 8.3-inch pint-sized tablet might suit you, coming in at a price somewhere in between the 2021 iPad and the latest iPad Air. There's an A15 Bionic chip here making everything purr smoothly, Touch ID and 12MP rear/12MP front cameras too.

So, which one should you buy? Well, that would depend on your needs and budget. If it's just streaming and schoolwork, the 2021 iPad will do you just fine.

However, if you need to multitask and use the tablet for more creative pursuits, we'd recommend considering the iPad Air – its M1 chip will keep you working without any issues.

If you'd like more power than the 2021 iPad and don't mind a smaller screen, the 2021 iPad Mini should suffice, and costs somewhere in between of the other two.

For more great deals, check out our Amazon Prime Day roundup. You can also find out how to save an additional AU$10 on your Prime Day shopping using gift cards and, if you're a reader, you'll want to make sure you secure an extended Kindle Unlimited or Audible free trial.