Looking for a Kindle alternative? This new super-thin rival has the Google Play Store for Android apps

If you prefer reading your literature on one of the best ereaders rather than on a tablet or using the original paperback, you’ve probably heard of Boox. The e-reader company has made a name for itself thanks to its slim, lightweight e-ink devices, and it’s just released a new addition to its lineup.

The Boox Go 6 is the latest in the Go range, and it continues the company’s tradition of thin and light ereaders. The Go 6 weighs 146g and is a mere 6.8mm thick, making it extremely easy to pack in a bag for a little holiday reading.

Despite that, the biggest selling point is likely to be the Go 6’s Carta 1300 display. This e-ink screen offers 300ppi and “enhanced visual quality and performance,” Boox says, with deeper blacks and brighter whites resulting in sharper text and a more comfortable reading experience.

(Image credit: Boox)

There are also built-in dual-tone front lights, which should help guarantee eye comfort whatever the situation, whether you’re indulging in a little light reading during the day or night.

The Android advantage

BOOX Go 6 Official Unboxing - YouTube Watch On

The Boox Go 6 runs on Android. As we said when we reviewed the Boox Note Air 3, using Android adds a lot of versatility – as long as your preferred e-book provider has an Android app, it’ll work on the Go 6.

It also means the device is not just limited to reading apps, as you can download Android apps for web browsing and audio playback as well, if you like. Boox says the device comes with the Google Play Store pre-installed (which isn't the case on Kindles), making it easy to load up the ereader with compatible apps.

Rounding out the Go 6 is a microSD card slot to expand its storage, a built-in artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, and battery life that apparently lasts “for days on a single charge,” Boox says. The Boox Go 6 costs $149.99 (around £145 / AU$220) and is available to buy now on Boox’s website.

