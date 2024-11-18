I'm an ereader expert and I think the best-value Black Friday Kindle deal is the 2024 Paperwhite Signature Edition

I've been testing ereaders for about 8 years now, including having reviewed some of the best ereaders from different brands as well as the best Kindles. In fact, I've only just finished testing the Amazon Kindle (2024) 11th generation and am currently in the process of putting the 2024 edition of the Kindle Paperwhite through its paces.

While I was a little disappointed with the former, finding it hard to justify its price increase over the previous model, my initial impressions of the Kindle Paperwhite (2024) 12th generation is good. I love the E Ink Carta 1300 screen, which makes the letters on the page darker and easier to read. I also appreciate the natural yellow hue to the screen which, even without the amber LEDs in play, is soothing on the eyes. Importantly, it's fast and, so far, I've not had any lags or ghosting issues.

What I'm disappointed with is that I find only 11.5GB of that total 16GB of storage is available on the 2024 Paperwhite, which I suspect is also going to affect the latest Paperwhite Signature Edition.

And that brings me to the crux of this article – the Signature Edition gets a bigger 19% discount compared to 17% for the regular Paperwhite, which means you get double the storage and wireless charging for just a little extra money, making this my pick of the best Black Friday Kindle deal.

NB: If you're shopping in New Zealand, all the Kindles will ship to your location at no extra cost.

Great value Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2024): was AU $329 now AU $267 at Amazon AU Save AU$62 Announced in October, the latest Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition gets you a fancy new colour in Australia, alongside the usual Black. You can get both for the same 19% discount, which nets you the best black-and-white e-paper display yet! It's fast, looks wonderful and gets you 32GB of internal storage. You also get wireless charging that no other ereader brand offers. Moreover, with this discount, it's only AU$20 more than the standard Paperwhite with half the storage.

I haven't had the pleasure of testing the Signature Edition yet, but I'm keen to, particularly to see if the wireless charging performance has been improved over the previous model.

Even if wireless charging is still fiddly, as we found in our Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2021) review, I would still recommend it over the standard Paperwhite, which is down to AU$247 (from AU$299). Mostly because you can get it in a very fancy-looking Metallic Jade colour that I am salivating over. Sadly Amazon hasn't seen fit to give us the Raspberry colourway in Australia, but hey, anything is better than the usual black, right?!

Everything else about the Signature Edition is shared with the standard Paperwhite, so you still get a fantastic screen with just as great performance; so if you're after a great Black Friday Kindle deal, go for the Metallic Jade Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for AU$267.

Other Black Friday Kindle deals

If you'd like more Kindle options, you're in luck. The other two 2024 models released in Australia are also discounted, but if it's the latest Scribe you were after, you might have to wait till next year.

Amazon Kindle (2024): was AU $199 now AU $167 at Amazon AU Save AU$32 I've only just finished testing the latest release of the basic Kindle and, while I think it's got great performance, I was finding it hard to recommend at full price. This small 16% discount takes care of that little niggle for me and, if you're after a lovely Christmas present for someone who loves to read, my recommendation would be the Matcha Green colour rather than the usual Black. Read my in-depth Amazon Kindle (2024) review for more information.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was AU $299 now AU $247 at Amazon AU Save AU$52 A 17% discount is a little disappointing, but then the 2024 Paperwhite remains the best Kindle you can get – I should know, I'm currently in process of testing it for TechRadar. Its E Ink Carta 1300 screen is fantastic, page turns are quick and, in the few days I've used it, I've had no issues with lag or ghosting. That said, for just AU$20 more, I think the Signature Edition listed above is a better bargain.

Amazon Kindle Scribe (2022; 32GB): was AU $629 now AU $429 at Amazon AU Save AU$200 Shipping with the Premium Pen – meaning the one with the eraser on the top – and getting you 32GB of storage, the Kindle Scribe is a fantastic productivity tablet. It's the only e-paper tablet to natively support Word docs and that screen is just fabulous! It's well worth the investment if you constantly take notes for work or study.