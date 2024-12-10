We now have the full specs of the forthcoming Boox Note Max

The E Ink device will have an A4-sized, 13.3-inch screen

The Note Max is expected to launch early next year

Onyx has been teasing a new Boox Note Max E Ink notebook for a couple of months now, and has just published the full specs of the device online – and based on the details listed here, it could be the note-taking slate I've been waiting a long time for.

As per the listing (via Notebookcheck), the device is 4.6 mm (0.18 inches) thin, and comes with an A4-sized, 13.3-inch HD E Ink Carta 1300 screen – it runs at a resolution of 3,200 x 2,400 pixels, which is a sharp 300 pixels-per-inch. The slate will support the Boox stylus touch, with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Under the hood we've got an unnamed 2.8GHz octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage – again, impressive for an e-paper tablet like this. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 are supported, and there are dual speakers and a microphone built in. The battery capacity is listed as 3,700mAh, and the weight as 615 grams (21.7 ounces).

On the software side, the tablet runs a modified version of Android 13, with support for third-party apps. Document types including EPUB, EPUB3, AZW3, CBR, CBZ, PDF, DOCX, PPTX, HTML and TXT can be viewed. The device can show PNG, JPG, BMP, and TIFF images, as well as play WAV and MP3 audio files.

The best Boox yet?

There's a lot you can do with the Boox Note Max (Image credit: Onyx)

While we can't fully judge the Boox Note Max until it's actually out, those specs suggest it'll have a strong claim for being one of the best devices of its type when it launches – and our ReMarkable 2 review and Kindle Scribe review will tell you all about the high bar that the new E Ink slate is going to have to reach.

As someone who's been looking for a device somewhere between a phone and a laptop – but without all the distractions of a Surface Pro or one of the best iPads – the Boox Note Max really appeals. From what we can tell so far, that screen is going to be a pleasure to use, in both its sharpness and responsiveness (though I would've liked a front light, too).

It's the versatility that really stands out here though: support for a wide range of e-book and document formats, and third-party Android apps. Looking at the promo imagery, I'll be able to load up the likes of Gmail, Trello, Evernote, and Notion, without worrying about more distracting apps or games.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The US price has been set at $649.99 (with a stylus), which is roughly £510 / €615 / AU$1,015 with a straight currency conversion (though UK buyers usually have to import Onyx products). As for a launch date, all we know is it will be sometime early in 2025.