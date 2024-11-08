Amazon is fixing the Kindle Colorsoft 'yellow band' issue – and we might know what went wrong

Amazon is fixing the Kindle Colorsoft screen issue

A switch of materials may be to blame

We noticed minimal problems on our review unit

Amazon has previously acknowledged a yellowing screen issue with a "small number" of Kindle Colorsoft devices, and told us a fix is in the works – and now we have a bit more information about what might have gone wrong.

Well-known industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has weighed in on the issue to say the problem has been traced to Amazon switching to a different OCA (optically clear adhesive) from the one used in the best Kindles with a monochrome display.

Presumably, that adhesive is what's causing the yellowing issue. A significant number of users have reported a yellow band across the screen of their Colorsoft unit, though in our very positive Amazon Kindle Colorsoft review we found the issue was barely visible unless you're specifically looking for it.

According to Kuo, the switch of materials was partly down to the lower contrast of the color screen. The analyst says "component suppliers have developed several hardware solutions" but "Amazon seems to be leaning toward a software-based fix".

The best Kindle yet?

According to recent reports, Kindle Colorsoft displays are showing yellow discoloration bands along their bottom and sides - an issue traced to Amazon's use of a different OCA than that used in grayscale e-paper displays. This change was implemented to enhance the limited…November 7, 2024

Based on what Kuo has said, it would seem that Amazon has solved the problem by tweaking the software on the Kindle Colorsoft, rather than changing anything to do with the hardware – so any models sold from now on should be fine.

Amazon has told us that "appropriate adjustments" have been made to solve the issue, and that anyone who finds the yellowing a problem on their Colorsoft device can get in touch with Amazon support for a replacement or a refund.

The new e-reader, the first Kindle with a color screen, will set you back $279.99 / £269.99 (with pricing in Australia still to be announced). In our review, we said it "might be the best Kindle yet" – and suggested that once you make the switch to color, you're likely going to find it difficult to go back.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While this screen issue doesn't seem to be too widespread, and has apparently been quickly fixed, it's obviously something Amazon could have done without – especially as it marks a new color era for the Kindle.