Where to watch all the Emmy 2024 winners in Australia

With so much to watch these days that we require an in-depth guide to the best streaming services, it's easy to let incredible shows fall into the rear-view. Thankfully, the Emmy Awards put a spotlight on the best shows of the year, reminding you to check them out. Only the best get to call themselves winners, though that's not always enough – just look at Better Call Saul's 53 nominations and zero wins.

We don't blame you if you’ve missed out on some shows (or never even knew they existed). With so many streaming services in Australia, often with different names or hosting different production studios than their US counterparts – Hulu being available via Disney Plus and Binge being home to HBO rather than (HBO) Max are prime examples – it can be very difficult to keep up.



Don't get us wrong, the Emmys have their issues – The Bear can hardly be described as a comedy, despite being funny, yet it nearly swept comedy category. This meant shows like Abbott Elementary and What We Do in the Shadows missed out on potential wins. Still, The Bear could win Outstanding Documentary and we wouldn't be mad, and they got it mostly right with Shōgun, Hacks and Baby Reindeer taking home numerous awards.

There's no need to trawl through the list of winners trying to find how you can watch them. We've done it for you! Stop watching these awesome shows in 10 second clips on TikTok, and do yourself the favour of actually watching them with this guide to the 2024 Emmy Award winners and how to watch them.

Disney Plus

(Image credit: FX/Hulu/Disney Plus)

If the Emmys are to be trusted, and in this regard we think they are, Disney Plus is the streaming service to have. Just having The Bear and Shōgun would be enough, but Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham, Quiz Lady, Jim Henson: Idea Man and The Making of Shōgun all earned wins too.



The star of the Emmys alongside Netflix, you can snag three months of Disney Plus for just AU$13.99 right now – plenty of time to watch all the winners below.

The Bear

While we might have our issues with The Bear being classed as a comedy, it's a masterpiece that deserves all it got, if not more. As funny as it is heartfelt, honest and true to real-life high-class kitchens, The Bear has moments of gravitas that few shows have matched, led by the supreme performances of Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edibiri that are only exceeded by their supporting cast.

As well as Outstanding Lead Actor, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress in a comedy series going to Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Backrach and Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear also won:

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series – John Bernthal

Outstanding Guest Actress in a comedy series – Jamie Lee Curtis

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series – "Fishes" (Christopher Storer)

Only Murders in the Building

While Only Murders won for production design, music composition and original music, it was the spin-off interview seriesOnly Murder's in the Building: One Killer Question that one Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety series.

A truly hilarious series led by comedy stalwarts Steve Martin and Martin Short, if you're looking for a 30-minute show to end your night with, they don't get much better than this.

Shōgun

Despite strong competition, there was never a doubt that Shōgun was not going to win Outstanding Drama series… and it won a lot more than that. Based on James Clavell's 1975 novel, it received widespread critical acclaim from the moment its first two episodes dropped, with its writing, directing, cinematography and faithfulness to the source material being as impressive as its stellar performances.



Hiroyuki Sanada took home Outstanding Lead Actor for his role as Yoshii Toranaga, but it was New Zealand's Anna Sawai that stole the show – rewarded with the Outstanding Lead Actress award. Shōgun also won:

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series – Nestor Carbonell

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series – The Making of Shōgun

Welcome To Wrexham

You know in Madden or FIFA when you choose to take control of a little-known team and try to take them to the big leagues? That's basically what Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney did when they became owners of Wrexham A.F.C – a Welsh Football Club that resided in the the fifth tier (four tiers below the EPL that features Manchester United, Chelsea, etc) of the English football league system.

Watching the team improve, learning about the city of Wrexham and following Rob and Ryan's journey through Welcome to Wrexham is incredibly fun, and we highly recommend it.

Quiz Lady

This one's not a TV Show. Winning the Outstanding TV Movie Emmy award, Quiz Lady is a comedy that follows Anne Yum (Awkwafina) and her sister (Sandra Oh) as she puts the skills she's acquired from daily lonely game show-watching to good use – winning her favourite game show (hosted by Will Ferrell), earning the cash to cover her mother's gambling debt and saving her dog in the process.

Jim Henson: Idea Man

Winning the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special Emmy Award, Jim Henson: Idea Man chronicles the life of the puppeteer, filmmaker and actor. Filled with interviews with fans, family and collaborators alongside previously lost footage, the film explores his early life, marriage and creation of Sesame Street, The Dark Crystal and The Muppets, and is well worth a watch.

Stan

(Image credit: Anne Marie Fox/HBO Max)

Stan might not have the sheer number of award winners as other services, but the two it does have are well worth considering subscribing for if you don't already. Whether you're looking for a new comedy or a new crime drama series, Hacks and Fargo have you covered.

Hacks

We wouldn't blame you for not having heard of this – we hadn't! But we'll certainly be checking it out now. Hacks is a dramedy centred on the relationship between a legendary stand up comedian (Jean Smart) who is losing her grip on the industry, and the young comedy writer (Hannah Einbinder) she hires to help revitalise her routine.

Beating The Bear for the Outstanding Comedy Series award, Hacks' Jean Smart also won Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and the episode "Bulletproof" took home Outstanding Writing.

Fargo

The only Emmy Fargo won went to Lamorne Morris – yes, Winston from New Girl – for his performance as Deputy Witt Farr, but the entire show is well worth your time. If you've seen the original 1996 film (we assume you loved it), you'll love this series.



Across five seasons Fargo follows various stories and events of deceit, crime, intrigue and murder that all, invariably, somehow, lead back to Fargo, North Dakota. Starring Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Jason Schwartz, Kirtstin Dunst, Ewen McGregor, Chris Rock, Jesse Plemons and more, if you're looking for some thrilling crime drama, Fargo is it.

Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus has had an awesome 12 months, and we think it didn't get the love that it deserves. Still, three of its programs received nods in key categories, with Masters of the Air, Palm Royale and Lessons in Chemistry all receiving nominations.

Slow Horses

Recently returning for its much-awaited fourth season, Slow Horses hasn't got the commercial recognition it deserves – I mean, you haven't seen it, have you?. Well, now's your chance to watch.

Slow Horses is a spy thriller series based on the Slough House novels by Mick Herron, following a team of MI5 agents and their equally notorious and obnoxious boss (Gary Oldman), as they try to navigate the world of espionage and defend England. Winning Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series for the episode "Negotiating with Tigers" by Will Smith (not that one), it was only Shōgun's dominance that stopped Slow Horses from winning multiple awards.

The Morning Show

Billy Crudup’s supporting actor performance as Cory Ellison might have been the only award The Morning Show received, but it's worth watching for a lot more than that.

With a stellar cast led by Jennifer Aniston and Reece Witherspoon, The Morning Show is a drama that delves into the lives of those who help wake their country up in the morning, and the unique challenges they face. One of the first shows that kicked off Apple TV Plus as a streaming service to be taken seriously, The Morning Show is still a worthy watch in 2024.

Girls State

There's every chance you missed this documentary when it released back in January, but maybe its two Emmy wins can change that. Winning Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Cinematography, Girls State follows 500 adolescent girls from different areas and backgrounds coming together for a week-long immersion in a complicated democratic laboratory, organising a Supreme Court and looking at contentious issues of the day.

Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Disney Plus might have taken the cake as the top streaming service of the Emmys thanks to the dominance of Shōgun and The Bear, but Netflix boasts six different winners across a variety of categories. Holding strong to its reign as streaming service king.

Baby Reindeer

All but sweeping the Limited or Anthology Series category with six Emmy wins, Baby Reindeer is everything a limited series should be – so captivating you'll want to watch the entire thing in one sitting.



Baby Reindeer took home Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for Richard Gadd's performance as Donny, Outstanding Supporting Actress for Jessica Gunning's performance as Martha and Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie. A black-comedy drama based on a true story, Baby Reindeer follows a struggling comedian's warped relationship with a stalker, its impact on his life, and the past trauma that made him who he is. Baby Reindeer also won:

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Crown

One of two Aussies nominated on the night – Naomi Watts was nominated for Feud: Capote vs. the Swans – Elizabeth Debicki won for her role as Princess Diana after being nominated in 2023.

Covering the life of Queen Elizabeth from her 1947 wedding, to the final season that explored the death of Diana, 2002's Golden Jubilee, Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship and the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla. One of the best TV Shows you can watch right now, if an Aussie winning an Emmy is what gets you to try it, so be it.

Ripley

Just sneaking into our list of winners with a Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie win (as well as three others for sound editing, cinematography and special visual effects) if you haven't checked out Ripley yet, now's the perfect time.



A neo-noir mystery thriller, Ripley isn't a remake of the 1999 film starring Matt Damon and Jude Law, but they are both based on the 1955 novel of the same name. In this eight-episode series, we follow a shabby hitman named Tom Ripley in 1960s New York who is hired by a wealthy man to return his son home from Italy.

Love on the Spectrum

The best parts of reality dating shows without the manufactured drama and villains, Love on the Spectrum is the wholesome dating show we all need. Taking out two awards at the Emmys for Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Casting, Love on the Spectrum is a must-watch if you're a reality TV fan. It follows people on the Autism spectrum as they explore the world of dating, and all the trials, tribulations and beauty that goes with it.

Blue Eye Samurai

Written by husband and wife duo Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, Blue Eye Samurai is an adult animated action series set in 17th Century Japan. Winning the Outstanding Animated Program Award over X-Men 97, The Simpsons, Scavengers Reign and Bob's Burgers. If you're a fan of Samurai or animated content, this show is made for you – and this synopsis should lure you in.

Set during the Edo period, Mizu is a half-white blue-eyed Onna-musha (female warrior) on a quest for vengeance against four white men – one being her father – after a bitter childhood forced her to disguise herself as a boy.

Beckham

Taking home the Emmy award for Outstanding Documentary or Non-fiction series, if you're into soccer (football, sorry!) chances are you've already seen this but there's plenty to enjoy even if you're not a sports fan.

This documentary explores Beckham's life from his upbringing to his rise as one of the most well-known names in the world. It focuses on the field, but from interviews with his parents, relationship with Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham) and numerous bouts of controversy it really is one of the best of its kind.

Prime Video

(Image credit: David Lee/Prime Video)

Prime Video didn't have the biggest outing at the 2024 Emmys, but the two winners it does have – Mr. & Mrs. Smith and The Traitors – are wonderful options for two very different watchers. If you're already a Prime Member they're well worth checking out.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

It might have only taken home an award for Michaela Cole's performance, but Mr. & Mrs. Smith is the perfect watch if you're looking for something a little light-hearted.

As opposed to the film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, this series sees John and Jane Smith team up against a variety of dangers – putting their skills and relationship to the ultimate test. Starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, if you want a dramedy that leans more towards comedy and action, Prime Video is where it's at.

The Traitors

Available on Prime Video as well as Paramount Plus and 10 Play, The Traitors is for those who love edge-of-your-seat game shows. The premise is simple – lie to win up to $250,000.

20 contestants, known as the Faithful, arrive at a castle. A small number of the Faithful chosen by the host, will become Traitors. The Traitors goal is to "murder" the Faithful until none are left, while the Faithful are trying to uncover the Traitors within their ranks. If the Faithful eliminate the Traitors, they share the prize – if any Traitors survive, they steal the money.

Binge

(Image credit: Max)

While Binge doesn't boast too many Emmy winners, the three it does have are still worth checking out. There are also various nominees, like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Saturday Night Live and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty that are all worth watching, but you can check out the best TV shows on Binge to see more.

True Detective: Night Country

True Detective: Night Country was my least favourite season but two things stuck out. One, is that it's still worth watching and two, Jodie Foster is one helluva actress.



Winning the Outstanding Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, Foster stands above the rest even with strong performances from the entire cast. While each season stands on its own, if you've somehow avoided True Detective, stop whatever you're doing – quit your job if you have to – subscribe to Binge and watch it. Set in Alaska, Night Country follows Detective Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) as they investigate the mysterious disappearance of eight men at a research station in Alaska.

Conan O'Brien Must Go

In this wonderful little travel show, talk show host and comedian Conan O'Brien makes his way across the world, from Norway to Argentina, Ireland and more, meeting up with friends and engaging in in-depth conversations with locals. The perfect mix of fun, serenity and stupidity, whether you're a fan of Conan O'Brien or not, this documentary and reality travel show, whichever you want to call it, is worth a chance.

While we would usually recommend just watching the first episode, "Ireland", the fourth episode, won the Outstanding Writing For A Non-fiction Program Emmy award.

Jeopardy!

While you can actually only watch Jeopardy! Masters and Celebrity Jeopardy! after the recent disappearance of the regular show on Binge, we expect the regular show to return. Winning the Outstanding Game Show Emmy award, if you love quizzes and testing your knowledge Jeopardy! Is quite literally as good as it gets – it's been around since 1964!

There are three contestants and three rounds of play. Contestants select questions from six categories worth different amounts of money, earning that money with correct answers. In round two (Double Jeopardy) the categories are changed and money is doubled. In Final Jeopardy, there is only one question and each contestant bets a sum of their choosing before they even know the question. They are then given the question and write their answer down, winning or losing the amount they bet. Whoever is left with the most money wins, taking home that amount and returning the next night as champion.