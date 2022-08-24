HBO Max in Australia: how to stream HBO exclusives Down Under

Audio player loading…

Chances are that you've heard a great deal about HBO Max lately. It's the latest and greatest HBO streaming service that's available in the US, offering instant streaming access to all the HBO series you know and love.

Sounds great, right? Unfortunately, HBO Max isn't available in Australia for the time being, and we don't know when it will land on our shores.

Thankfully, HBO Max's exclusive TV shows are available to watch in Australia via local streaming services such as Binge and Foxtel Now, giving you fast-tracked episodes of the biggest HBO shows, including the new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon.

There's also the theoretical option of accessing the real HBO Max via a VPN service, though that does require a few more hurdles to jump over.

So without further ado, here's a handy guide on how you can watch HBO Max's original and exclusive content in Australia.

How to watch HBO Max shows in Australia

While HBO Max may not officially be available in Australia, there is a way to watch all of the service's original and exclusive TV shows legally and with very little fuss. All you have to do is sign up to Binge (opens in new tab), which is Australia's streaming home for HBO content.

Binge allows you to stream the most popular shows that are on HBO Max in Australia, such as the aforementioned House of the Dragon, Euphoria, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Peacemaker, And Just Like That, The White Lotus, I May Destroy You and Westworld.

Admittedly, outside of a few big films like Zack Snyder's Justice League, Steven Soderbergh's Kimi and Megan Park's The Fallout, Binge unfortunately doesn't offer HBO Max's much publicised day-one blockbuster releases, such as Dune and The Matrix Resurrections – at least not right away.

That said, Binge does make up for it with a huge number of exclusive shows from a variety of other US sources, including FX, MTV, AMC and more. It also has a wide selection of films available to stream, with a selection of recent releases to go along with its large back catalogue of classics.

HBO on Foxtel

As an alternative to Binge, Foxtel subscribers also have fast-tracked access to HBO Max's TV shows as they air, either via traditional pay TV subscription or the Foxtel Now streaming service.

That said, Foxtel Now is more expensive than Binge and requires users to first sign up for the base Essentials pack (AU$25 per month after a 10-day free trial (opens in new tab)), and then pay for additional add-on packs depending on which shows they want access to.

Thankfully, HBO's content is part of Foxtel Now's Essentials (Pop and Lifestyle) base pack, meaning you won't have to pay for extra add-ons in order to watch HBO Max's TV shows on the service.

How to watch HBO Max in Australia via VPN

Seeing as HBO Max is only available in the US for the time being, you'll need to subscribe to a VPN service (or set one up yourself) in order to access it from Australia.

Using a VPN service to change your IP address and access US servers will allow Aussies to stream HBO Max, however, signing up to the streaming service and making payments to it is another matter entirely..

At present, HBO Max will only accept US-based credit cards, meaning your standard Australian credit or debit card won't be of any use to you.

Of course, there are ways to get around this – services such as StatesCard allow you to create a virtual prepaid card with a US address that can be topped up via PayPal.

That said, you will have to pay an additional fee to your chosen virtual card service, on top of the price of your VPN service. For most people who simply want to watch HBO Max's TV shows, we recommend signing up to a local service like Binge.

