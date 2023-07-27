Belgian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere

Belgian Grand Prix live stream

Every session of the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix is available to watch for free on Servus TV in Austria, and RTBF in Belgium. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere. A complete breakdown of free Belgian GP live streams is listed below.

Belgian GP: race preview

Hungary saw yet another weekend of domination for Max Verstappen, and despite losing out on pole to Lewis Hamilton, the Flying Dutchman took the lead by turn 1 and said goodbye to the pack.

It looks unlikely that any driver will take points away from the Red Bull ace this season, but the infamously changeable weather at Spa will give the mid-pack as good a chance as any. Lando Norris will certainly be Francorchamping at the bit to stretch the legs of his newly competitive McLaren, and veterans Hamilton and Alonso will no doubt be praying for a downpour to exhibit their experience.

Speaking of Lando Norris, the Brit has claimed that McLaren will take a win by the end of the season. With some serendipity (or a crash), McLaren look like the team best-placed to do so. Could it happen in Belgium?

The Belgian Grand Prix also sees the third of six F1 Sprint weekends, in which Saturday is converted into a mini race weekend all of its own. Drivers set laps in the Sprint Shootout to qualify in the morning, and battle it out in a 100km flat-out blast in the afternoon – the winner of which heads up the grid on Sunday.

Read on for how to watch a Belgian Grand Prix live stream from start to finish and from anywhere in the world, including ways to watch an F1 live stream for FREE.

2023 Belgian Grand Prix schedule

The 2023 Belgian Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY

Practice 1: 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET / 9.30pm AEDT / 11.30pm NZDT

Qualifying: 4pm BST / 11am ET / 1am AEDT / 3am NZDT

SATURDAY

Sprint Shootout: 11am BST / 6am ET / 8pm AEDT / 10pm NZDT

F1 Sprint: 3.30pm BST / 10.30pm ET / 12.30am AEDT / 2.30am NZDT

SUNDAY

Belgian GP: 2pm BST / 9am ET / 11pm AEDT / 1am NZDT

Watch a free Belgian Grand Prix live stream

There are a number of ways to watch the Belgian Grand Prix for free this weekend. Like every other weekend, in Austria all the races are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV and ORF (this weekend it's Servus). Home fans can also watch every moment of the action for free on RTBF in Belgium. Take a look and find out what's available where you are:

If you're out of the country you'll need to use a VPN to access your preferred Belgian Grand Prix free live stream, as explained below. We rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, as it has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use – allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a Belgian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere:

Watch a Belgian Grand Prix live stream on F1 TV

If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV – it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides – you can sign up on its website. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full – along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country to country – it's $79.99 in the US, for example – and in some places you can try before you buy with a FREE 7-day trial! Just note that F1 TV doesn't provide live Grand Prix coverage everywhere, the UK and Australia being two notable examples. But it's a good option for people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and plenty more places.

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you can watch the Belgian Grand Prix on Sky Sports – in 4K HDR, no less! Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Coverage of the Belgian GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 12pm GMT on Friday for FP1, then 3.30pm for Quals. Saturday kicks off at 10.30am for Sprint Shootout, and Sprint coverage starts at 2.30pm. On Sunday, the Belgian Grand Prix coverage starts at 1.55pm, ahead of lights out at 2pm. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream the F1 as if you were at home.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

Belgian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 in the US without cable

How to watch the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in Canada

As well as the official F1 TV service described above, viewers in Canada can watch the 2023 Belgian GP on English-language TSN or French-language RDS – just bear in mind that they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider to get access to a Belgium Grand Prix live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. The Belgian GP starts at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Sunday, and the full weekend schedule is listed higher up the page. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

More sports action: our guide to NHL streaming this season

How to watch Belgian Grand Prix: live stream in Australia

F1 fans in Australia can watch the Belgian Grand Prix on Fox Sports, available through Foxtel. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Foxtel Go app. The race is also being shown on the incredible sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. All of them come with a FREE 7-day trial. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, cricket, NRL, NBA... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. However, with the race starting at 11pm on Sunday night, only night owls will be likely to tune in. Don't forget, you can take your F1 coverage abroad with you, with the help of a good F1 VPN.

How to watch the Belgian GP: live stream in New Zealand