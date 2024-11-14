Stream on: The Hubbl hub is down to just AU$49.50 for Black Friday — that's half price!

There’s nothing quite like the convenience of instantly streaming your favourite TV shows and movies. However, managing your various subscriptions isn’t as breezy, especially if you live in a multi-service household. Remembering exactly what you're watching and which service it resides on is no piece of cake, either.

Thankfully, the arrival of Hubbl earlier this year mostly did away with these streaming-related headaches — not only does Hubbl provide users with a slick interface that combines content from multiple sources, such as Netflix, Stan, Binge and Kayo Sports, into one place, it also allows users to manage and pay for these services from a single account. You can even save some money by stacking selected subscriptions and paying for them via your Hubbl account.

The easiest way to jump aboard the Hubbl bandwagon is by purchasing a Hubbl Hub — it's a streaming puck which connects to your television via HDMI and gives you access to Hubbl's powerful interface. It even boasts voice control functionality, allowing you to search across services by speech alone.

On top of this, Hubbl's clever integration of feeds from free-to-air catch-up services like 7plus, 9Now, Tenplay, ABC iview and SBS On Demand means you can access live TV without an aerial — Hubbl's interface even has a TV guide to make browsing easier. And unlike most other streaming devices, it also sports RF (coaxial) input for those who have access to a terrestrial TV antenna. In short, the Hubbl Hub provides an instant upgrade for your smart TV.

Normally, the Hubbl Hub is priced at AU$99, which is pretty good value for a 4K streaming device with so much functionality. However, Hubbl Hub has a fantastic Black Friday 2024 offer right now that slashes a massive 50% off of the Hubbl Hub RRP, bringing its price down to an unbeatable AU$49.50!