Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is getting a Paramount Plus sequel show, and it looks gorgeous

Fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are in for a treat this summer as Paramount Plus is gearing up to launch a brand new series called Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The official announcement came from a tweet from the @TMNTMovie X/Twitter account, which was accompanied by a teaser trailer (see below) that’s already got us excited about the new show.

This latest addition to the TMNT universe is another collaborative effort between Nickelodeon and Paramount Plus studios. From what we can tell so far, it’s going to deliver the beloved mix of colorful action, sharp wit, and humor that we’ve always associated with the franchise. One of the highlights from the preview includes Michelangelo using a hand-dryer in a creative attempt to fend off a bad robot, which prompted a couple of giggles in our office.

While we don’t have specific details about the plot just yet, the teaser suggests we’ll be moving away from the turtles’ traditional sewer-bound adventures now they’ve achieved a level of fame, with characters voicing lines like "everyone loves us," "we're superstars," and "we're heroes". However, this newfound celebrity status may not come without its challenges – a run-in with a robot looks like the first they’ll need to face.

your delivery is here! and a little early 👀🍕 Tales of the #TMNT, a new series coming this summer to @paramountplus for all the mutants in your family. pic.twitter.com/yTDBuRNtkBFebruary 8, 2024 See more

The trailer makes it clear that Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is from the same universe as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, but we’re yet to see how closely the storylines will intersect. Regardless, it’s a clever cross-promotion for the movie, which is already available on Paramount Plus, potentially attracting a wider audience to both the film and the series.

Although an exact release date has yet to be announced, we’d bet that the new Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series will premiere on the best streaming service in time for the summer break, around June or July potentially.

Are we all cowabunga-d out?

The TMNT franchise has undergone several transformations and reboots over the years. Every time a new set of creators take the helm, they introduce fresh narratives and characters while (for the most part) retaining the core of what fans love about the franchise.

With the announcement that the Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series is set to premiere on Paramount Plus closely following on the heels of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie, the big question is: is there room for this new series, or are we facing TMNT fatigue?

At one point, the prospect of yet another reboot could have seemed like overkill. The TMNT universe has been explored through all sorts of mediums over the years, including comics, animated series, and films, each bringing a unique spin on the characters with varying levels of success – like Michael Bay's gritty (but ultimately, disappointing) duology, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

However, despite the potential for saturation, there’s something we love about the TMNT story that makes each take feel fresh and engaging. Perhaps the enduring appeal is due to nostalgia, especially for those who grew up loving earlier animations of the franchise (hi!). But each new version of TMNT also serves as a gateway for different generations, inviting new audiences to delve into the pizza-eating, crime-fighting adventures – with the new series likely to make our best Paramount Plus shows list.

Because whether you’re also a long-term fan or brand-new to TMNT, there’s a treasure trove of content that spans decades for you to delve back into it. In fact, revisiting the original movies and some of the earliest series is a fun and nostalgic experience, as well as a reminder as to why the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have remained a cultural phenomenon all these years later.