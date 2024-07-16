Netflix’s top 10 most-watched shows have mixed ratings – here are 3 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes worth streaming

Netflix's top 10 most-watched shows for today (July 16) have a mixed bag of ratings, with number eight on the list, the courtroom drama Your Honor, landing a bang-average 50% Rotten Tomatoes score and number five, the animated comedy Exploding Kittens, sitting with a slightly better 67%.

The most-watched shows are constantly changing on the best streaming service, so we've made it easier for you to choose what to watch out of the top 10 by picking out three with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. There's a returning historical drama, a docuseries and a superhero sci-fi for you to enjoy but for the full list, see below:

Load the full list... Prime Day deals are here - shop our expert picks 1. Vikings: Valhalla

2. Receiver

3. Supacell

4. Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn

5. Exploding Kittens

6. America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

7. Worst Roommate Ever

8. Your Honor

9. The Man With a Thousands Kids

10. Desperate Lies

If you want to see what else arrived or is yet to come to Netflix take a look at the most unmissable shows so far and what’s coming next. These picks would definitely earn a place on our best Netflix shows list and we're sure it will be the same for you. So, here are three highly-rated shows to stream on Netflix.

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~57 minute episodes

~57 minute episodes Creator: Greg Whiteley

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders delves into the high-stakes world of the legendary cheerleading team in the US as the highly-devoted cheerleaders undergo a gruelling recruitment process and intense training to secure a coveted spot on the squad for the 2023 season. The docuseries takes us all the way from auditions to training camp and also lifts the lid on the cheerleaders' personal lives and struggles.

The series will leave you in awe at the sheer dedication, physical endurance and technical skills required to become a DCC cheerleader. Learning fifty routines while juggling work commitments would understandably be overwhelming for many, but this is just another day in the life for the DCC squad who are determined to chase their dreams.

Supacell

Supacell | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~52 minute episodes

~52 minute episodes Creator: Rapman

Supacell is currently Netflix's number one most-watched show on the global top 10 list. The sci-fi drama follows a group of black south Londoners who develop superpowers out of the blue. While they try to deal with the affect of their powers on their day-to-day lives, Michael Lasaki (Tosin Cole) is desperate to unite the group to take on an enemy and save the woman he loves.

The super-powered series offers a refreshing take on the superhero genre by confronting tough issues such as gang violence, knife crime and sickle cell disease. Supacell will have you hooked with its sublime soundtrack, well-rounded characters, exciting plot and gripping twists.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Vikings: Valhalla

Vikings: Valhalla | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 95%

95% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~49 minute episodes

~49 minute episodes Creator: Jeb Stuart

Hit historical drama Vikings: Valhalla season three has landed on Netflix as Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson) and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) embark on one last adventure. Vikings: Valhalla is a spin-off series to the History Channel's Vikings and follows a new generation of legendary heroes a century later. As tensions rise between the Vikings and the English, these Norse mythology-inspired characters must fight for what they believe in.

While season three is meant to be the final chapter, Vikings: Valhalla's creator Jeb Stuart shared his hopes with TechRadar that Netflix renews the show for a fourth season or even for some spin-offs. If you're looking for an action-packed saga with bloody battles and fierce feuds, then it might be time to start watching Vikings: Valhalla if you haven't already.