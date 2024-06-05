Netflix movie of the day: The Conjuring 2 is a horror sequel that’s scarily better than the first
Ed and Lorraine Warren take a terrifying trip to the UK in today's movie recommendation
The Conjuring 2 is a rare example of a horror sequel outdoing the original, so it’s not to be missed if you’re in need of a good scare on Netflix this week. It also appeals to people who love real-life hauntings, as there’s a major case covered in James Wan’s follow up to his 2013 horror hit.
Every day, we cut through the bottomless list of streaming options and recommend something to watch. See all our Netflix movie of the day picks.
Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren, two demonologists and paranormal investigators who lived and worked in the US. The second movie takes them to the UK, though, to oversee The Enfield poltergeist case that is arguably the most notorious paranormal event in the country.
The movie is terrifying, especially if you experience it with Sonos Era 300 speakers blasting jump scare audio behind you (thank you to my tech-addicted partner for that one). It’s got some stunning creepy visuals, hold your breath moments and an overall sense of dread throughout.
The Conjuring is great, but its sequel is better
The Conjuring 2 is a rare occurrence of a sequel outshining its predecessor, which is a nice surprise since I have sifted through countless subpar horror follow ups in my time. It’s got an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 80%, making it one of the highest rated horrors on the Tomatometer, even if it didn’t quite reach the heights of the first’s score at 86%.
Despite that, it did receive positive reviews from critics. Vox agrees with me too, writing: “It somehow manages to be scarier, more thoughtful, and more intellectually honest than its predecessor.”
The Observer was also impressed with the visuals, adding: “Wan's sinuous camera leaves us constantly off balance, the frame bent and tilted. The design team go all out with a colour palette of mould and despair.”
Finally, Collider put it brilliantly when it wrote: “The Conjuring 2 is an excellent example of what more sequels should aspire to be, unique but respectful of the tone and style established in the original movie.”
Ultimately, The Conjuring 2 should be proud of its achievements and if you’re the type to brush off horror sequels (I’ve been scarred so I get it), give this one a chance. Pack your bags and head to Enfield, if you dare…
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.