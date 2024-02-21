Netflix is getting a live-action adaptation of Studio Ghibli's Ronja the Robber’s Daughter

It doesn't tend to get the attention of Studio Ghibli's better known releases, but Ronja, the Robber’s Daughter is a delightful animated series from one of the world's best-loved movie makers – and now the story is getting a live-action adaptation that will stream on Netflix.

Based on the beloved novel by Astrid Lindgren – best known for Pippi Longstocking –the show focuses on a young woman who grows up in medieval Scandinavia among a clan of boisterous but good-natured robbers. The 2017 animated series was Studio Ghibli's first ever computer-generated series and despite the cel-shaded style, it was a classic story with a big heart. So the prospect of a live-action version is very intriguing indeed.

What is Ronja The Robber's Daughter about?

In the new series, the story focuses on Ronja's discovery of the magical but dangerous forest – a forest full of strange and mysterious creatures. In the original book, she learns how to live among those creatures in the forest and carve out her own life there, albeit with the occasional rescue from her parents. And then she meets Birk, a boy of her own age who turns out to be the son of a rival clan's chief. That meeting will have life-changing effects.

The Netflix series is in two parts and stars Kerstin Linden, Christopher Wagelin, Sverrir Gudnason, Pernilla August and Johan Ulveson. And the reimagining is written by Hans Rosenfeldt, who also created the superb police drama The Bridge and the deeply odd Anna Friel detective drama Marcella, which is also available on Netflix. It's safe to assume that Ronja will be considerably less bleak and disturbing than that one – although as the trailer makes very clear, it's not going to be without some darkness, albeit with a more family friendly age rating.

Part one of Ronja the Robber’s Daughter will be available to stream from March 28, and the second part will be available on the best streaming service later this year.