4 fun horror movies leaving Netflix in April 2024 you don't want to miss

Horror lovers with a Netflix need to know that a handful of scary movies are about to get slashed from the service, but look at it as your perfect opportunity to catch them before they leave, because there are some serious good options here, and we've picked out four below.

Our list contains two supernatural horrors, a modern psychological horror, and a prequel movie from a popular horror movie series. So no matter what area of genre you’re most drawn to, there are plenty of options for you to choose from – and even better if you’re looking to dive deeper into different horror subgenres. Train to Busan is an especially strong highlight here – it's good enough to have a claim to being among the best Netflix movies of any kind. Though, obviously, not for long…

Train to Busan (2016)

Director: Yeon Sang-ho

Runtime: 118 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving on: April 20

Train to Busan is a zombie horror movie from the mind of Korean director Yeon Sang-ho that has received exceptional ratings. When a father (Gong Yoo) and his daughter board the train from Seoul to Busan, the apocalypse begins at the same time of their departure. The zombie outbreak reaches the carriages of the train and the safety of the passengers is on the line, so now they must fight for their lives and each other as the human population becomes increasingly threatened. It's scary, it's tense, it's emotionally affecting, it's great.

Malignant (2021)

Director: James Wan

Runtime: 111 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving on: April 26

James Wan’s horror stars Annabelle Wallis as Madison, who experiences gory daily visions of people being murdered. Soon, she learns that her visions are more than just fragments of her imagination and are happening in reality, and are linked to her mysterious past. This movie is absolutely bonkers, and features some truly wild physical acting that's hard to believe is real (but it really was done by a person) – to say any more would give things away.

30 Days of Night (2007)

Director: David Slade

Runtime: 113 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving on: April 30

Set in Barrow, Alaska, the residents of this remote town experience a month of darkness that occurs each year. While most of its population move south during this time, some decide to stay including Sheriff Eben (Josh Hartnett) and his wife Stella (Melissa George). Not all is as it seems as the month-long twilight hits, and the town is suddenly inundated with hungry vampires looking to feed. Now, the remaining townspeople must go into hiding and find a way to survive the month until the dawn breaks.

The First Purge (2018)

Director: Gerard McMurray

Runtime: 97 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving on: April 30

There’s no denying that The Purge series has cemented itself as a modern staple horror film franchise, with five movies and a television series. Like any movie franchise these days, the story must start somewhere, and The First Purge serves as a prequel to the events of the series. To reduce the crime rate to below one percent, a political party called the New Founding Fathers of America imposes a social experiment – one that allows citizens to let out their anger by legalizing all crime for 12 hours all in the confines of Staten Island. News of the experiment spreads quickly, and the whole nation finds itself participating.