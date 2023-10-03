Leaving Netflix in October – stream these top movies and TV shows before they go

Just like trees shed their leaves in the autumn to make way for new growth come springtime, Netflix also removes a bunch of movies and TV shows to make room for fresh content – and this October has some real gems leaving.

Despite spooky season being in full swing, there are not many new horror shows being added to the best streaming service this month, aside from series like the The Devil on Trial and Ghost Hunters – check out our guide to new Netflix movies for more. There are also some horror shows leaving Netflix, such as the psychological thriller series T@gged.

But if you need a break from all the gore and jump scares, then you won't want to miss some of these. Out of all the movies and series set to be removed this month, we'd highlight classics like the '90s mountain rescue thriller Cliffhanger, psychiatric drama Girl, Interrupted, neo-noir crime film Reservoir Dogs, and '80s teen comedy Ferris Bueller's Day Off as ones to watch. See the full list of what's leaving Netflix below.

What's leaving Netflix on October 4?

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

What's leaving Netflix on October 5?

American Pie: Girls’ Rules

What's leaving Netflix on October 14?

Half & Half

One on One

What's leaving Netflix on October 31?

Cliffhanger

Collateral

Coming to America

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Girl, Interrupted

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

Into the Badlands

Key & Peele (seasons 1–3)

Legends of the Hidden Temple

Mile 22

No Strings Attached

Pride & Prejudice

Reservoir Dogs

Steel Magnolias

Tagged

Terminator Genisys

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

The Thundermans (seasons 1–2)

Victorious (seasons 1–2)