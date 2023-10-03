Leaving Netflix in October – stream these top movies and TV shows before they go
It's spooky season!
Just like trees shed their leaves in the autumn to make way for new growth come springtime, Netflix also removes a bunch of movies and TV shows to make room for fresh content – and this October has some real gems leaving.
Despite spooky season being in full swing, there are not many new horror shows being added to the best streaming service this month, aside from series like the The Devil on Trial and Ghost Hunters – check out our guide to new Netflix movies for more. There are also some horror shows leaving Netflix, such as the psychological thriller series T@gged.
But if you need a break from all the gore and jump scares, then you won't want to miss some of these. Out of all the movies and series set to be removed this month, we'd highlight classics like the '90s mountain rescue thriller Cliffhanger, psychiatric drama Girl, Interrupted, neo-noir crime film Reservoir Dogs, and '80s teen comedy Ferris Bueller's Day Off as ones to watch. See the full list of what's leaving Netflix below.
What's leaving Netflix on October 4?
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
What's leaving Netflix on October 5?
- American Pie: Girls’ Rules
What's leaving Netflix on October 14?
- Half & Half
- One on One
What's leaving Netflix on October 31?
- Cliffhanger
- Collateral
- Coming to America
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Girl, Interrupted
- Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
- Into the Badlands
- Key & Peele (seasons 1–3)
- Legends of the Hidden Temple
- Mile 22
- No Strings Attached
- Pride & Prejudice
- Reservoir Dogs
- Steel Magnolias
- Tagged
- Terminator Genisys
- The Pink Panther
- The Pink Panther 2
- The Thundermans (seasons 1–2)
- Victorious (seasons 1–2)
You might also like
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Amelia became the Senior Editor for Home Entertainment at TechRadar in the UK in April 2023. With a background of more than eight years in tech and finance publishing, she's now leading our coverage to bring you a fresh perspective on everything to do with TV and audio. When she's not tinkering with the latest gadgets and gizmos in the ever-evolving world of home entertainment, you’ll find her watching movies, taking pictures and travelling.
Most Popular
By Tom Power
By Mike Moore