How to watch Love Island Australia 2024 online from anywhere

Watch Love Island Australia 2024 online

As if Love Island needed to get any steamier, season 6 of the Aussie version will introduce a “try before you buy” policy for the girls, who'll get to snog whoever they want to before deciding who to couple up with. Rugby league player turned construction worker Zane has spent years honing his technique, and it shows. Here's where to watch Love Island Australia 2024 online for free – from anywhere.

There's a heavy NRL presence in the Mallorca villa, from former player Taylor – fresh from his appearances on The Summit earlier this year – to enrolled nurse Sophie, who counts several players among her friends. The bombshell also shares history with one of the other contestants.

Hannah wants everyone to know she's not superficial in the slightest, Mimi seems to exclusively date pro athletes, while down-to-earth carpenter Kane looks like a breath of fresh air. Read on as we explain how to watch Love Island Australia 2024 from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Love Island Australia 2024 in the US?

At the time of writing, there's no word yet on when Love Island Australia 2024 will air in the US, but Hulu is the home of the franchise.

Australians and New Zealanders currently traveling in the US can use a VPN to watch Love Island Australia season 6 on 9Now or TVNZ Plus from abroad.

Can you watch Love Island Australia 2024 in the UK?

There's no word yet on when Love Island Australia 2024 will come out in the UK, but on a positive note, it's likely to stream on the free ITVX platform.

Australians and New Zealanders currently visiting the United Kingdom can use a VPN to watch Love Island Australia season 6 on 9Now or TVNZ Plus from abroad.

Watch Love Island Australia 2024 FREE in Australia

Viewers can watch Love Island Australia 2024 for FREE on the 9Now streaming service. Episodes drop at 6pm AEDT Monday to Thursday, starting October 28. Outside Australia? You can use a VPN to tune into 9Now, and watch Love Island Australia season 6 for free, just as you would at home.

Can you watch Love Island Australia 2024 in Canada?

As with the US, there's no word yet as to when Love Island Australia 2024 will air in Canada, but it's likely to land on Hayu.

For now, Australia and New Zealand nationals currently traveling in Canada can use a VPN to unblock 9Now and TVNZ Plus and watch the show from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch Love Island Australia 2024 FREE in New Zealand

As mentioned above, viewers in New Zealand can watch Love Island Australia 2024 for FREE on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service. Episodes air at 9pm NZDT, starting October 29. Outside New Zealand? Remember that Kiwis abroad can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ Plus while away from home, and watch Love Island Australia season 6 for free, just as normal.

What you need to know about Love Island Australia 2024

Love Island Australia 2024 cast

Steph Blackos, 25, France

Niko Fotopoulos, 28, New South Wales

Kane Godlevsky, 23, South Australia

Em Miguel Leigh, 27, Sydney

Sophie Mills, 22, Queensland

Sydney Paight, 24, USA

Mimi Paranihi, 25, Sydney

Zane Prophet, 24, Queensland

Eilisha Purcell, 25, Brisbane

Taylor Reid, 28, Melbourne

Hannah Steinfeld, 24, Victoria

Dylan Towolawi, 25, New South Wales

Indigo Vickery-Carthew, 23, Queensland

Xanthe Wessen, 21, Sydney

Who is the host of Love Island Australia 2024? Reports of Sophie Monk's replacement have been greatly exaggerated. Amid rampant speculation over Skye Wheatley, Monk is back in the Love Island Australia hot seat, with Eoghan McDermott again on wise-cracking duty.