Everything coming to Max in February 2024 – including 4 awesome thrillers and the Puppy Bowl

Max’s list of February 2024 titles is a superb balance of cinema classics, lesser-known movies and big names.

Among Max’s next wave of entertainment, thrillers stood out to us as one of the most popular genres coming to the platform this month. With that said, we’ve scoped out four thrillers we think you should add to your Max watchlist, including a Kubrick classic, a trippy horror from A24, and a Fincher crime thriller.

Our four chosen films have garnered critical acclaim respectfully, so may well rank among the best Max movies list. Be sure to visit our best Max shows list, too, if you want to see what TV shows are worth watching!

But there's obviously tons more here outside of the thriller genre – we've got a full list of everything coming to Max just below our four picks, but you can jump straight to it by clicking here if you prefer.

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Runtime: 136 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: February 1

Adapted from Anthony Burgess’ 1962 novel, Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation is chilling and graphic. The movie comments on juvenile delinquency, crime, and youth gangs set in a dystopian Britain, where the main character, Alex, leads his gang through their sprees of violent crime. After Alex has a run-in with the authorities and is sentenced to 14 years in prison, he is subjected to an aversion-therapy experiment that doesn’t go as planned. It's part cold-eyed thriller, part-satire (as Kubrick's movies generally are).

Everest (2015)

Director: Baltasar Kormákur

Runtime: 121 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

Available to stream from: February 1

Everest recounts the true story of mountaineer Rob Hall, and the events of a 1996 disaster on Mount Everest. Hall (Jason Clarke) and Scott Fischer (Jake Gyllenhaal) lead their teams to reach the summit of Mount Everest, but their journey quickly turns into a battle for survival. This chilling biopic features an ensemble cast that includes Oscar nomination recipients Josh Brolin, Emily Watson, and Kiera Knightley.

Midsommar (2019)

Director: Ari Aster

Runtime: 145 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: February 1

Florence Pugh’s performance in Ari Aster’s psychological thriller earns the film its status as a modern classic. An American couple and their friends travel to rural Sweden for a mid-summer festival, finding themselves at the center of a cult whose practices in paganism lead to much more concerning outcomes than a bountiful harvest. With Midsommar, Aster’s use of beautiful imagery in conjunction with the movie’s sinister scenes makes it truly disconcerting to watch at moments. There’s no denying that Aster is a force to be reckoned with in the thriller genre.

Se7en (1995)

Director: David Fincher

Runtime: 125 minutes

Age rating: R

Available to stream from: February 1

We wouldn’t have been blessed with Brad Pitt in Fight Club (1999) if it wasn’t for David Fincher’s 1995 crime blockbuster, which is one of the most influential movies of the ’90s in its own right, teeing us up for the dark, moody and graphic detective shows that would soon take over TV. Pitt teams up with Morgan Freeman as a pair of detectives at different career stages, working together to stop a serial killer from committing murders based on the seven deadly sins. It’s regarded as one of the best crime thrillers ever made, with an all-timer ending.

Everything coming to Max in February 2024

Arriving on February 1, 2024

Bad Education (2004)

Batman vs. Robin (2015)

Batman: Bad Blood (2016)

The Bling Ring (2013)

Brooklyn (2015)

Chasing Flavor (Max Original)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Citizen Kane (1941)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Clone High, Season 2 (Max Original)

Dying of the Light (2014)

Everest (2015)

The Family (2013)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

A Ghost Story (2017)

Godzilla (1998)

Godzilla 2000 (1999)

Gorky Park (1983)

The Lego Movie (2014)

Leviathan (1989)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Menashe (2017)

Midsommar (2019)

Miss Sharon Jones! (2016)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Music From Another Room (1998)

My Sister's Keeper (2009)

The Notebook (2004)

Only The Strong (1993)

The Peanuts Movie (2015)

Rolling Along: Bill Bradley (2024)

Save Yourselves! (2020)

Se7en (1995)

Sex and the City (Movie) (2008)

Shorts (2009)

Son of Batman (2014)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)

Stone (2010)

The Trust (2016)

Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns (2008)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Up In the Air (2009)

The Visit (2015)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Arriving on February 2, 2024

Care Bears: The Quest for the Rainbow Stone

Dicks: The Musical (2023) (A24)

Serving the Hamptons, Season 2

Arriving on February 3, 2024

Puppy Bowl Presents: 20 Years of Puppies (Animal Planet)

The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)

Arriving on February 4, 2024

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 (HBO Original)

The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)

Arriving on February 5, 2024

Homestead Rescue, Season 11 (Discovery Channel)

Arriving on February 6, 2024

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Miracle on the Hudson (CNN Original)

Arriving on February 7, 2024

The Deep Three

Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network)

Arriving on February 8, 2024

They Called Him Mostly Harmless (Max Original)

Tokyo Vice, Season 2 (Max Original)

Arriving on February 10, 2024

The Accidental Influencer (Max Original)

Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Race for the White House (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)

Arriving on February 11, 2024

Ninja Kamui (Adult Swim)

Puppy Bowl XX Pregame Show (Animal Planet)

Puppy Bowl XX (Animal Planet)

Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)

Arriving on February 12, 2024

Lil Jon Wants to Do What?, Season 2B (HGTV)

Arriving on February 13, 2024

Trial By Fire

Arriving on February 14, 2024

Big Little Brawlers (Discovery Channel)

Arriving on February 15, 2024

Bea's Block (Max Original)

Bleed For This (2016)

The Truth About Jim (Max Original)

Arriving on February 16, 2024

Underdogs United, Season 1

Arriving on February 17, 2024

Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery Channel)

Arriving on February 18, 2024

Evil Lives Here, Season 8B (ID)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 11 (HBO Original)

Naked and Afraid, Season 17 (Discovery Channel)

Tournament of Champions, Season 5 (Food Network)

Arriving on February 20, 2024

Little People Big World, Season 16 (TLC)

Renovation Aloha (HGTV)

Arriving on February 22, 2024

Jellystone, Season 3A (Max Original)

San Andreas (2015)

Arriving on February 23, 2024

Machete Kills (2014)

Arriving on February 26, 2024

The Man Who Played with Fire

Arriving on February 27, 2024

God Save Texas: Hometown Prison (HBO Original)

God Save Texas: The Price of Oil (HBO Original)

God Save Texas: La Frontera (HBO Original)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Yachts and the Super Rich (CNN Original)

Arriving on February 29, 2024