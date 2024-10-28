4 movies from the '90s coming to Max in November 2024 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Max brought us another wave of fresh movies in October 2024, predominantly classic horrors from the past like A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and Misery (1990), in addition to Ti West's most recent slasher, MaXXXine (2024). While its November 2024 schedule packs a number of Christmas favorites, four films with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes have caught my eye.

Coming straight out of the '90s, my recommendations for November 2024 have been deemed cinema classics spanning crime, sci-fi, comedy, and westerns, all worthy of a place among the best Max movies.

Not to mention that these directors are considered legends in their field, and they'll all be available for you to add to your watchlists on one of the best streaming services in just a few days.

Goodfellas (1990)

Goodfellas (1990) Official Trailer #1 - Martin Scorsese Movie - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95%

Age rating: R

Length: 146 minutes

Director: Martin Scorsese

Arriving on: November 1

The first drama from the '90s in our list is this biographical crime movie based on Nicholas Pileggi's book Wiseguy - who wrote the screenplay along with Scorsese.

The movie follows the life and demise of mob associate Henry Hill, played by Ray Liotta. It starts in the '50s when Hill starts working his way up the mob ranks. He settles into a life of luxury very quickly but is unaware of the harm he causes to others, ultimately leading to his downfall. Scorsese's mob drama packs a cast of his frequent collaborators, including Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and The Sopranos' Lorraine Bracco.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park Official Trailer #1 - Steven Spielberg Movie (1993) HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 92%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 126 minutes

Director: Steven Spielberg

Arriving on: November 1

Spielberg's science fiction action blockbuster has stood the test of time and has become one of the biggest movie franchises, standing strong thirty years after its first installment. When paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), along with mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), are invited for an exclusive tour of an island theme park, they witness a science experiment like no other where a team of experts has populated an island with de-extinct dinosaurs. A power failure hits the theme park, resulting in a mass breakout of dinosaurs that threatens the experts' lives.

The Full Monty (1997)

The Full Monty | #TBT Trailer | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 96%

Age rating: R

Length: 91 minutes

Director: Peter Cattaneo

Arriving on: November 1

This British comedy movie garnered four Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Picture, and won the BAFTA for Best Film in 1997. Set in the north of England in Sheffield, steel worker Gaz (Robert Carlyle) loses his job and learns that his wife is suing him for late child support payments. To raise money for him to see his son, Gaz and five other of his steel worker friends form a male striptease act, convincing themselves that it will be a success because they're prepared to go completely nude, i.e. 'The Full Monty'.

Unforgiven (1992)

Unforgiven (1992) Official Trailer - Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman Movie H - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 96%

Age rating: PG

Length: 130 minutes

Director: Clint Eastwood

Arriving on: November 1

Among the crime, sci-fi, and comedy on our list, Clint Eastwood's Western movie from the early '90s is coming to Max in November 2024, starring Morgan Freeman and Richard Harris. Aging outlaw William Munny (Eastwood) takes on one more job when two cowboys attack sex worker Delilah Fitzgerald (Anna Thomson). Workers at her brothel post a reward for their murder, which frustrates Sheriff Little Bill Daggett (Gene Hackman), who is very anti-vigilant. When word of the reward gets out, two groups come forward to collect the money, but not without colliding with each other and the town's sheriff.