What time is France vs England in the Six Nations? Kick off, start, build-up

If you're wondering what time England face France in the final game of the 2024 Six Nations, we can help. We've got all kickoff time news for Saturday's big clash below, including worldwide times and when the build-up starts on TV.

HOW TO WATCH A FREE FRANCE VS ENGLAND LIVE STREAM ON ITVX

Going into the weekend, England are 2nd in the standings, four points behind leaders Ireland and one ahead of both 3rd-placed Scotland and 4th-placed France. All four teams could mathematically win the title, though in reality only England harbour any hopes of gatecrashing Ireland's celebrations.

Seeing as Ireland play first, however, they have the chance to extinguish England's hopes before Steve Borthwick's men even take the Parc Olympique Lyonnais pitch. That would strike an enormous psychological blow, and getting to rub salt in their fierce rivals' wounds would be too good an opportunity for Les Bleus to squander.

What time does France vs England kick off?

The France vs England start time is at 8pm GMT (London) / 4pm ET (New York) / 1pm PT (San Francisco) on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

For Australians, that's 7am AEDT (Melbourne) on Sunday, March 17.

What time is France vs England around the world?

Here are the France-Engand kickoff times around the world:

1pm PDT – Pacific Standard Time

2pm MDT – Mountain Standard Time

3pm CST – Mexico City, Mexico

3pm CDT – Central Standard Time

4pm EDT – Eastern Standard Time

4pm BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

8pm GMT – United Kingdom

9pm CET – Central Europe

10pm SAST – South Africa

12am GST – Dubai, UAE (Sun, Mar 17)

(Sun, Mar 17) 1.30am IST – New Delhi, India (Sun, Mar 17)

(Sun, Mar 17) 3am WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia (Sun, Mar 17)

(Sun, Mar 17) 4am CST – Beijing, China (Sun, Mar 17)

(Sun, Mar 17) 7am AEDT – Australia (Sun, Mar 17)

(Sun, Mar 17) 9am NZDT – New Zealand (Sun, Mar 17)

What time does the France vs England build up start?

Live coverage of the France vs England game starts at 7.20pm GMT on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK.

Jill Douglas will anchor proceedings, joined by Jonny Wilkinson, Ugo Monye and Benjamin Kayser. Commentary will come courtesy of Nick Mullins, Lawrence Dallaglio and Ben Kay, while Topsy Ojo, Dan Biggar and Maggie Alphonsi will be pitchside.

You may, however, want to switch on much earlier. That's because ITV will also be showing Ireland vs Scotland immediately beforehand, with the result of that game set to have a major impact on France vs England.

What time does France vs England finish?

There are 80 minutes on the clock, however, the clock stops whenever the ball is dead. We'd be surprised if France and England were still playing after 10pm GMT, but regardless, ITV's live coverage will run until 10.30pm.

What time is the Six Nations trophy presentation?

That's entirely dependent on one of the earlier games.

Seeing as Ireland only need one point to retain the title, the Championship Trophy will be lying in wait in Dublin rather than Lyon on Saturday.

If Ireland beat Scotland or lose with a bonus point, the Six Nations trophy presentation will likely take place at the Aviva Stadium at around 5.30pm GMT on Saturday afternoon.

If Ireland take nothing from their clash with Scotland, however, the trophy may need to be loaded onto the earliest possible flight across the channel.

What time are the other Six Nations games?

Per tradition, three games will take place on Super Saturday, the final round of the Six Nations:

(All times GMT)