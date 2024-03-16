France vs England live: how to watch Six Nations game online, TV streams, kickoff time

Against all expectations, England could be playing for the 2024 Six Nations title in the championship finale at Parc OL on Saturday night. The visitors' odds of winning are vanishingly short, though it's a far cry from 12 months ago, when Les Bleus condemned them to their heaviest ever home defeat.

France were in dire straits before Fabien Galthie decided enough was enough and benched scrum-half Maxime Lucu for Nolann Le Garrec last weekend. France responded with their first positive display of the championship, and Le Garrec played an instrumental role.

In addition to scoring the try that put them in the driving seat against Wales, he stole the show with that outrageous – dare we say it, Dupont-esque – chistera and restored the feel-good factor. Is that something to build on?

Marcus Smith's last-gasp drop-goal clinched a thoroughly deserved victory over reigning champions and tournament favourites Ireland in thrilling fashion, and gave England an outside chance of winning the trophy. For that to transpire, they'll need a bonus-point victory over France, combined with a pointless defeat for Ireland against Scotland in the earlier game.

It's unlikely, but stranger things have happened and regardless of how Super Saturday plays out, Le Crunch should deliver a fitting finale.

HOW TO WATCH A FREE FRANCE VS ENGLAND LIVE STREAM ON ITVX

Swipe to scroll horizontally UK stream: ITVX (FREE) US stream: Peacock TV AUS stream: Stan Sport

What time is kickoff?

The France vs England kickoff is at 8pm GMT / 4pm ET / 1pm PT on Saturday, March 16. In Australia, that's 7am AEDT on Sunday, March 17.

France vs England venue

Saturday's game will be played at the 59,186-capacity Parc Olympique Lyonnais on the outskirts of Lyon. Also known as Parc OL but never Groupama Stadium, it's home to Olympique Lyonnais, a football team with one of the most boisterous fanbases in Ligue 1.

France vs England team line-ups

France XV: 15 Leo Barre, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gaël Fickou, 12 Nicolas Depoortere, 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10 Thomas Ramos, 9 Nolann Le Garrec, 8 Gregory Alldritt (c), 7 Charles Ollivon, 6 François Cros, 5 Emmanuel Meafou, 4 Thibaud Flament, 3 Uini Atonio, 2 Julien Marchand, 1 Cyril Baille. Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Sebastien Taofifenua, 18 Georges-Henri Colombe, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Alexandre Roumat, 21 Paul Boudehent, 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Yoram Moefana.

England XV: 15 George Furbank, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ollie Lawrence, 11 Elliot Daly, 10 George Ford, 9 Alex Mitchell, 8 Ben Earl, 7 Sam Underhill, 6 Ollie Chessum, 5 George Martin, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Dan Cole, 2 Jamie George (c), 1 Ellis Genge. Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Ethan Roots, 20 Alex Dombrandt, 21 Danny Care, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Manu Tuilagi.