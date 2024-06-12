How to watch West Indies vs New Zealand: live stream T20 World Cup 2024 online, TV channel

Looking to watch West Indies vs New Zealand at the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024? You're in the right place. We have full broadcast and live stream details just below.

Remember, if you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere.

West Indies vs New Zealand T20 live stream: preview

The West Indies vs New Zealand live stream is an eye-catching contest at the T20 World Cup 2024. It sees the co-hosts take on a side that faltered in their opening match and have to win to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

The Black Caps put in a disastrous performance against Afghanistan. They scored just 75 runs as they chased a perfectly achievable target of 160. Not only did they not claim any points from that match, but it put a huge dent in their Net Run Rate too.

No such problems for their opponents, who have won both of their matches so far. They got by Papua New Guinea in relatively straightforward fashion before restricting Uganda to a score of just 39. Roston Chase hit an unbeaten 42 from 27 deliveries in the first match.

This contest is essentially a knockout game for Kane Williamson and his team. They are generally regarded as a top white ball side but cannot afford to falter again. No doubt the home crowd will bring a great atmosphere to proceedings as they try and help their team over the line.

Read on to find out how to watch the T20 World Cup 2024 West Indies vs New Zealand live stream, including options to watch for free in India, wherever you are.

Watch West Indies vs New Zealand live stream for free

Cricket fans in India can watch West Indies vs New Zealand for FREE on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is also be free-to-air on PTV Sports in Pakistan.

If you're abroad during the tournament, however, and you don't want to pay for coverage you can get for free at home, there is another option – you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 from anywhere with a VPN. Read on to find out how.

How to watch West Indies vs New Zealand from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for cricket-loving countries, but if you're overseas you'll soon discover that you can't watch your usual service because of geo-restrictions.

You can get past these blocks, however, by using the best VPN to change your streaming device's IP address to your usual location.

Use a VPN to watch T20 World Cup 2024 live streams from anywhere:

Global West Indies vs New Zealand live streams

Where to watch West Indies vs New Zealand live streams in the US

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 in the US. Willow TV is available from most cable providers. Not got cable? No worries. Willow TV is also accessible through the Sling TV Desi Binge Plus plan and it's a great price too. You can currently get your first month for just $10 or a bargain $99 for the whole year. You get eight channels in all, including Sony LIV, Star India, Hotstar Specials and, of course, Willow TV.

Watch West Indies vs New Zealand live stream for FREE in India

The T20 Cricket World Cup – including West Indies vs New Zealand – is being live streamed for FREE in India on the Disney Plus Hotstar mobile app. It's important to note, however, that the free option is only available on mobile devices, so if you want to watch a T20 Cricket World Cup live stream on a bigger screen, you'll need to fork out for a Disney Star subscription. Indian residents traveling overseas who want to watch their usual Cricket World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Watch West Indies vs New Zealand FREE online in Pakistan

You can watch T20 World Cup 2024 games, including West Indies vs New Zealand on the state-owned channel PTV Sports in Pakistan, which is fantastic news as PTV Sports is 100% free, with only your phone number required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free Cricket World Cup coverage you would at home – all you need is a world class VPN service and you've knocked it for six!

How to live stream West Indies vs New Zealand in Australia

Cricket fans down under can keep up with all the action in a new place – Prime Video. The Amazon service is the place to watch every match from the T20 World Cup 2024, including West Indies vs New Zealand. Even better, members can access the games at no extra cost to their usual subscription. Subscriptions cost $9.99 a month or $79 per year. Away from Australia but don't want to miss out? Use NordVPN to access your usual service.

How to watch West Indies vs New Zealand live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has been the go-to place to watch live cricket in the UK for the last two decades. Every match of the T20 World Cup 2024, including West Indies vs New Zealand, is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for desktop, iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles and various other streaming devices. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now(formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

Watch West Indies vs New Zealand live streams in New Zealand