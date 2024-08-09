How to watch Sweden vs China men’s team table tennis final at Olympics 2024: free live streams and start time

Sweden vs China men’s team table tennis final broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Zhendong FAN of China returns the ball ahead of the Sweden vs China men’s team table tennis final at Olympics 2024
(Image credit: Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport via Getty Images)
Watch the gold medal match in the men’s team table tennis tournament as Sweden play China. Below we have all the information on how to watch the men’s team table tennis final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

When China confirmed its team would consist of world no. 1 Wang Chuqin, three-time world champion Ma Long and men’s singles champion Fan Zhendong, it seemed inevitable they would reach the final. But it’s the way they have reached the gold medal match that has caught the eye. They have been utterly dominant, winning every tie 3-0. Supremely talented and full of confidence, they will take some stopping. 

The Swedish trio of Truls Möregårdh, Kristian Karlsson and Anton Källberg will hope they are the team that can end China’s remarkable run. They certainly know how to dig deep, fighting back from a two-match deficit to beat Japan in the semi-finals. Möregårdh will also be out for revenge, having lost in the men’s singles final to Fan Zhendong. 

Here's where to watch the men’s team table tennis final and all the 2024 Olympic table tennis live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Sweden vs China men’s team table tennis final at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event dates: August 9
  • Start time: 9am ET / 2pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Sweden vs China men’s team table tennis final Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch Sweden vs China men’s team table tennis final at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including the men’s team table tennis final

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch China vs Sweden Olympic men's team table tennis final for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch Sweden vs China men’s team table tennis final Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The Sweden vs China men’s team table tennis final live stream from Olympics 2024 will be shown on E, USA and via the Peacock streaming service. 

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Sweden vs China men’s team table tennis final Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Sweden vs China men’s team table tennis final broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch Sweden vs China 2024 Olympic men’s team table tennis final for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include men’s team table tennis finall free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the Sweden vs China men’s team table tennis final at the 2024 Olympics?

The Sweden vs China 2024 Olympic men’s team table tennis final takes place on Friday, August 9 at 9am ET / 2pm BST.

Can I watch Sweden vs China 2024 Olympic men’s team table tennis final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

