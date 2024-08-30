How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand: free live streams for Rugby Championship 2024 game

Watch South Africa vs New Zealand at Rugby Championship 2024, with round three set to take place this weekend. Below we have all the info on how to watch South Africa vs New Zealand online from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

We will reach the midway mark of the tournament after Saturday's matches and South Africa have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table. The world champions have been perfect up to now, beating Australia twice on their own turf to take control. On top of their 33-7 and 30-12 victories, the Springboks have even collected two bonus points. South Africa remain the team to beat.

New Zealand suffered a surprise defeat by Argentina in the first round, but they bounced back to beat the same opponent 42-10 last time out. A double-header in South Africa is about as tricky as international rugby gets right now, so the All Blacks will have to dig deep to pick up a positive result here. However, New Zealand did win the last meeting between this pair on South African soil.

Here's where to watch South Africa vs New Zealand and all 2024 Rugby Championship live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch South Africa vs New Zealand at Rugby Championship 2024 Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Aug 31

Aug 31 South Africa vs New Zealand start time: 11am ET / 4pm BST / 3am NZST (Sep 1) Best free streams NZR+ (Austria/India/Russia)

(Austria/India/Russia) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE South Africa vs New Zealand live stream broadcasters

You can watch South Africa vs New Zealand at Rugby Championship 2024 for free with English language commentary on NZR+ if you live in one of these countries:

Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.

Simply set up a free account with your email address to watch South Africa vs New Zealand, as well as every other Rugby Championship match, live and on demand for FREE.

NZR+ – (All matches FREE for viewers in Austria, India, Russia, etc)

9Now – (Wallabies matches FREE for viewers in Australia)

Use a VPN to watch South Africa vs New Zealand for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Rugby Championship 2024 stream

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand live streams in the US

The South Africa vs New Zealand live stream from Rugby Championship 2024 is on FloRugby in the US.

FloRugby plans start from $29.99 a month. Or you can opt for the $150 annual subscription. Either way, you'll get access to the Rugby Championship, plus SANZAAR and USA Rugby events.

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand live streams in the UK

While many territories can watch free Rugby Championship live streams via NZR+, the rights to the event in the UK are owned by Sky Sports.

You can watch South Africa vs New Zealand via the usual satellite channels and the Sky Stream service. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports subscription from £14.99 a day.

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand live streams in Australia

South Africa vs New Zealand is FREE to watch on 9Gem and 9Now in Australia, along with all Wallabies home games.

To see every single match of the Rugby Championship, rugby fans will need to subscribe to Stan Sport ($15 a month on top of a Stan Premium subscription costing $21 a month).

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand live streams in Rest of World

Argentina and South America

ESPN has the broadcast rights to the 2024 Rugby Championship matches in South America. Important to know for all the Pumas fans!

Canada

TSN is the place to watch the 2024 Rugby Championship in Canada. You can get TSN as part of your cable TV package or sign up to the TSN+ streaming service.

Fiji

The FBC will have free-to-air coverage of the 2024 Rugby Championship in Fiji. It will also be on the Sky Pacific pay TV platform.

France, French territories, Monaco, Andorra and Switzerland

Canal+ will provide access to the 2024 Rugby Championship in France and across French overseas territories.

It is also the rights holder in Monaco, Luxembourg, Andorra and French-speaking Switzerland.

Italy

You can watch the 2024 Rugby Championship on Sky Italia in Italy.

Japan

Streaming service Wowow will show the 2024 Rugby Championship in Japan.

Middle East

Subscription streaming service Starzplay has the broadcast rights to the 2024 Rugby Championship across the countries of the Middle East.

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 Rugby Championship TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Netherlands

Dutch rugby fans are some of the lucky ones mentioned above. Viewers in the Netherlands can watch Rugby Championship 2024 for free NZR+.

Pacific Islands

Digicel Pacific have the rights to broadcast the 2024 Rugby Championship across the following Pacific Islands:

American Samoa, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru and Papua New Guinea.

You can watch the matches on Digicel TV or through the DTV app.

Although not confirmed, Digicel will likely also air the matches in Cook Islands, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tuvalu, Wallis and Futuna and Western Samoa. Sky Sport New Zealand or Sky Pacific are the probable providers if not.

Singapore and South East Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast the 2024 Rugby Championship in Singapore and a number of other countries in South East Asia. They are as follows:

Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Spain

Telefonica holds the broadcast rights for the 2024 Rugby Championship in Spain.

South Africa

Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the 2024 Rugby Championship broadcast rights in South Africa.

You can watch SuperSport through lives streams or the DStv satellite service.

Can I watch South Africa vs New Zealand for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in Austria, India, Russia, Denmark and many other nations listed have free Rugby Championship coverage. Those in India, Russia and Austria and more can watch South Africa vs New Zealand for free on NZR+. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Rugby Championship free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is South Africa vs New Zealand in the 2024 Rugby Championship? The South Africa vs New Zealand game takes place at 11am ET / 4pm BST on Saturday, August 31.

Can I watch South Africa vs New Zealand on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Rugby Championship events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Sanzartrc) and Facebook (TheRugbyChampionship).