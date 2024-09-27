How to watch South Africa vs Argentina: free live streams for 2024 Rugby Championship game

Watch South Africa vs Argentina at Rugby Championship 2024, with round six set to take place this weekend. Below we have all the info on how to watch South Africa vs Argentina from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Argentina edged out South Africa 29-28 in a thrilling contest last weekend. It was not only a magnificent match but a significant one too, as Argentina's victory kept their hopes of glory alive. A win or draw for South Africa on Saturday would see them crowned champions. Argentina would lift the trophy if they triumph in Mbombela, earn a try-scoring bonus point and prevent the Springboks from securing a bonus point of their own. The Pumas would then be tied on points with South Africa, but would top the table by virtue of having beaten their rivals twice.

The Springboks remain strong favourites, not least because they have home advantage behind them in the final round of fixtures. South Africa have the physical edge and that should get them over the line, particularly as a point would do. But Argentina have demonstrated throughout this tournament that they should not be underestimated.

Here's where to watch South Africa vs Argentina and all 2024 Rugby Championship live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch South Africa vs Argentina Rugby Championship 2024 Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Sep 28

Sep 28 South Africa vs Argentina start time: 11am ET / 4pm BST / 1am AEST (Sep 29) Best free streams NZR+ (Austria/India/Russia)

FREE South Africa vs Argentina live stream broadcasters

You can watch South Africa vs Argentina at Rugby Championship 2024 for FREE with English language commentary on NZR+ if you live in one of the countries below:

Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.

Simply set up a free account with your email address to watch South Africa vs Argentina, as well as every other Rugby Championship match, live and on demand for FREE.

Use a VPN to watch South Africa vs Argentina for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch South Africa vs Argentina live streams in the US

The South Africa vs Argentina live stream from Rugby Championship 2024 is on FloRugby in the US.

FloRugby plans start from $29.99 a month. Or you can opt for the $150 annual subscription. Either way, you'll get access to the Rugby Championship, plus SANZAAR and USA Rugby events.

How to watch South Africa vs Argentina live streams in the UK

While many territories can watch free South Africa vs Argentina live streams via NZR+, the rights to the event in the UK are owned by Sky Sports.

You can watch South Africa vs Argentina via Sky Sports Mix and the Sky Stream service. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports subscription from £14.99 a day.

How to watch South Africa vs Argentina live streams in Australia

To see South Africa vs Argentina, along with every single match of the Rugby Championship, rugby fans in Australia need to subscribe to Stan Sport. It’s $15 a month on top of a regular Stan subscription costing $21 a month.

All Wallabies home games – and matches against New Zealand – are FREE to watch on Channel 9 and 9Now.

How to watch South Africa vs Argentina live streams in Rest of World

Argentina and South America

ESPN has the broadcast rights to the 2024 Rugby Championship matches in South America. Important to know for all the Pumas fans!

Canada

TSN is the place to watch South Africa vs Argentina in Canada. You can get TSN as part of your cable TV package or sign up to the TSN+ streaming service.

Fiji

The FBC will have free-to-air coverage of the 2024 Rugby Championship in Fiji. It will also be on the Sky Pacific pay TV platform.

France, French territories, Monaco, Andorra and Switzerland

Canal+ will provide access to the 2024 Rugby Championship in France and across French overseas territories.

It is also the rights holder in Monaco, Luxembourg, Andorra and French-speaking Switzerland.

Italy

You can watch the 2024 Rugby Championship on Sky Italia in Italy.

Japan

Streaming service Wowow will show the 2024 Rugby Championship in Japan.

Middle East

Subscription streaming service Starzplay has the broadcast rights to the 2024 Rugby Championship across the countries of the Middle East.

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 Rugby Championship TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Netherlands

Dutch rugby fans are some of the lucky ones mentioned above. Viewers in the Netherlands can watch Rugby Championship 2024 for free NZR+.

Pacific Islands

Digicel Pacific have the rights to broadcast the 2024 Rugby Championships across the following Pacific Islands:

American Samoa, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru and Papua New Guinea.

You can watch the matches on Digicel TV or through the DTV app.

Although not confirmed, Digicel will likely also air the matches in Cook Islands, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tuvalu, Wallis and Futuna and Western Samoa. Sky Sport New Zealand or Sky Pacific are the probable providers if not.

Singapore and South East Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast the 2024 Rugby Championship in Singapore and a number of other countries in South East Asia. They are as follows:

Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Spain

Telefonica holds the broadcast rights for the 2024 Rugby Championship in Spain.

South Africa

Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the 2024 Rugby Championship broadcast rights in South Africa.

You can watch SuperSport through lives streams or the DStv satellite service.

Can I watch South Africa vs Argentina for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in Austria, India, Russia, Denmark and many other nations listed have free Rugby Championship coverage on NZR+. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Rugby Championship free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is South Africa vs Argentina in the 2024 Rugby Championship? The South Africa vs Argentina game takes place at 11am ET / 4pm BST on Saturday, September 28.

Can I watch South Africa vs Argentina on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Rugby Championship events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Sanzartrc) and Facebook (TheRugbyChampionship).