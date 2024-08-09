How to watch Rugby Championship 2024: free live streams and key dates

Watch Rugby Championship 2024 with Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and South Africa each team playing six games in the battle Southern Hemisphere supremacy. Below we have all the info on how to watch Rugby Championship from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

World Cup champions South Africa are the favorites to win the 2024 Rugby Championship, followed by New Zealand, Australia and outsiders Argentina. Rassie Erasmus has taken over as Springboks head coach once again following the departure of Jacques Nienaber. Erasmus led the South Africa to Rugby Championship victory in 2019.

This year's tournament returns to the full 12-match tour format where each team places three home and three away game. With Bledisloe Cup, Freedom Cup, Mandela Challenge Plate and Puma Trophy all up for grabs, as well as the Championship title itself, the 2024 Rugby Championship is not to be missed.

Here's where to watch Rugby Championship 2024 live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Rugby Championship 2024 Quick Guide Key Dates Event dates: Aug 10 – Sept 28

Aug 10 – Sept 28 Round 1 start time: 12.45am ET / 5.45am BST / 2.45pm AEST Best free streams NZR+ (Austria/India/Russia)

(Austria/India/Russia) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Rugby Championship 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch Rugby Championship 2024 for free with English language commentary on NZR+ if you live in one of these countries:

Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.

Simply set up a free account with your email address and to watch every single Rugby Championship match live and on demand for FREE.

NZR+ – (All matches FREE for viewers in Austria, India, Russia, etc)

9Now – (Wallabies matches FREE for viewers in Australia)

Use a VPN to watch Rugby Championship 2024 for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Rugby Championship 2024 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Rugby Championship 2024 free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

How to watch Rugby Championship 2024 live streams in the US

The Rugby Championship live stream is on FloRugby in the US.

FloRugby plans start from $29.99 a month. Or you can opt for the $150 annual subscription. Either way, you'll get access to the Rugby Championship, plus SANZAAR and USA Rugby events.

How to watch Rugby Championship 2024 live streams in the UK

While many territories can watch free Rugby Championship live streams via NZR+, the rights to the event in the UK are owned by Sky Sports.

You can watch via the usual satellite channels and the Sky Stream service. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports subscription from £14.99 a day.

How to watch Rugby Championship 2024 live streams in Australia

All Wallabies matches are FREE to watch on Channel 9 and 9Now in Australia.

To see every single match, rugby fans will need to subscribe to Stan Sport ($15 a month on top of a regular Stan subscription costing $21 a month after a free trial).

How to watch Rugby Championship 2024 live streams in Rest of World

Argentina and South America

ESPN has the broadcast rights to the 2024 Rugby Championship matches in South America. Important to know for all the Pumas fans!

Canada

TSN is the place to watch the 2024 Rugby Championship in Canada. You can get TSN as part of your cable TV package or sign up to the TSN+ streaming service.

Fiji

The FBC will have free-to-air coverage of the 2024 Rugby Championship in Fiji. It will also be on the Sky Pacific pay TV platform.

France, French territories, Monaco, Andorra and Switzerland

Canal+ will provide access to the 2024 Rugby Championship in France and across French overseas territories.

It is also the rights holder in Monaco, Luxembourg, Andorra and French-speaking Switzerland.

Italy

You can watch the 2024 Rugby Championship on Sky Italia in Italy.

Japan

Streaming service Wowow will show the 2024 Rugby Championship in Japan.

Middle East

Subscription streaming service Starzplay has the broadcast rights to the 2024 Rugby Championship across the countries of the Middle East.

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 Rugby Championship TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Netherlands

Dutch rugby fans are some of the lucky ones mentioned above. Viewers in the Netherlands can watch Rugby Championship 2024 for free NZR+.

Pacific Islands

Digicel Pacific have the rights to broadcast the 2024 Rugby Championships across the following Pacific Islands:

American Samoa, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru and Papua New Guinea.

You can watch the matches on Digicel TV or through the DTV app.

Although not confirmed, Digicel will likely also air the matches in Cook Islands, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tuvalu, Wallis and Futuna and Western Samoa. Sky Sport New Zealand or Sky Pacific are the probable providers if not.

Singapore and South East Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast the 2024 Rugby Championship in Singapore and a number of other countries in South East Asia. They are as follows:

Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Spain

Telefonica holds the broadcast rights for the 2024 Rugby Championship in Spain.

South Africa

Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the 2024 Rugby Championship broadcast rights in South Africa.

You can watch SuperSport through lives streams or the DStv satellite service.

Can I watch 2024 Rugby Championship for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in Austria, India, Russia, Denmark and many other nations listed have free Rugby Championship 2024 coverage. Those in India, Russia and Austria can watch every match of the Rugby Championship 2024 event for free on NZR+. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Rugby Championship free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the Rugby Championship 2024? The 2024 Rugby Championship takes place between August 10 and September 28. The Round 1 takes place on August 10. The start times are as follows: Australia vs South Africa kicks off at 12.45am ET / 5.45am BST. New Zealand vs Argentina kicks off at 3.05am ET / 8.05am BST.

Can I watch 2024 Rugby Championship on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Rugby Championship events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Sanzartrc) and Facebook (TheRugbyChampionship).