How to watch New Zealand vs Australia: free live streams for Rugby Championship 2024 game

Watch New Zealand vs Australia at Rugby Championship 2024, with round six set to take place on Saturday. Below we have all the info on how to watch New Zealand vs Australia online from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

New Zealand beat Australia 31-28 in round five and they are now aiming to complete the double over their rivals. The All Blacks are already out of the running for the trophy, but a win here and an Argentina defeat by South Africa would see New Zealand finish as runners-up. As for Australia, only a big win on Saturday would give them a chance of avoiding the wooden spoon – and even that might not be enough.

The Wallabies continue to struggle, but a win in Wellington would at least give Joe Schmidt something to build on going forward. Australia showed heart in mounting a late rally in the second half last weekend, but Schmidt will want to see his side get out of the blocks quicker here. As for New Zealand, they are seeking a ninth consecutive triumph in this fixture.

Here's where to watch New Zealand vs Australia and all 2024 Rugby Championship live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch New Zealand vs Australia at Rugby Championship 2024 Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Sep 28

Sep 28 New Zealand vs Australia start time: 3.05am ET / 8.05am BST / 5.05pm AEST Best free streams 9Now ( Australia)

FREE New Zealand vs Australia live stream broadcasters

Wallabies fans in Australia can watch all Australia home games and Bledisloe Cup matches against New Zealand for free on the 9Network in Australia. That means you can tune into New Zealand vs Australia on 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service.

You can also watch New Zealand vs Australia at Rugby Championship 2024 for free with English language commentary on NZR+ if you live in one of these countries:

Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.

Simply set up a free account with your email address to watch New Zealand vs Australia, as well as every other Rugby Championship match, live and on demand for FREE.

NZR+ – (All matches FREE for viewers in Austria, India, Russia, etc)

9Now – (Wallabies home matches and games against the All Blacks FREE for viewers in Australia)

Use a VPN to watch New Zealand vs Australia for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia live streams in the US

The New Zealand vs Australia live stream from Rugby Championship 2024 is on FloRugby in the US.

FloRugby plans start from $29.99 a month. Or you can opt for the $150 annual subscription. Either way, you'll get access to the Rugby Championship, plus SANZAAR and USA Rugby events.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia live streams in the UK

While many territories can watch free Rugby Championship live streams via NZR+, the rights to the event in the UK are owned by Sky Sports.

You can watch New Zealand vs Australia via Sky Sports+, Sky Sports Main Event, and the Sky Stream service. Alternatively, grab a Now Sports subscription from £14.99 a day.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia live streams in Australia

As well as 9Now and 9Gem, New Zealand vs Australia, New Zealand vs Australia is available ad-free on subscription service Stan Sport. It costs $15 a month on top of a Stan Premium subscription costing $21 a month.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia live streams in Rest of World

Argentina and South America

ESPN has the broadcast rights to the 2024 Rugby Championship matches in South America. Important to know for all the Pumas fans!

Canada

TSN is the place to watch the 2024 Rugby Championship in Canada. You can get TSN as part of your cable TV package or sign up to the TSN+ streaming service.

Fiji

The FBC will have free-to-air coverage of the 2024 Rugby Championship in Fiji. It will also be on the Sky Pacific pay TV platform.

France, French territories, Monaco, Andorra and Switzerland

Canal+ will provide access to the 2024 Rugby Championship in France and across French overseas territories.

It is also the rights holder in Monaco, Luxembourg, Andorra and French-speaking Switzerland.

Italy

You can watch the 2024 Rugby Championship on Sky Italia in Italy.

Japan

Streaming service Wowow will show the 2024 Rugby Championship in Japan.

Middle East

Subscription streaming service Starzplay has the broadcast rights to the 2024 Rugby Championship across the countries of the Middle East.

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2024 Rugby Championship TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Netherlands

Dutch rugby fans are some of the lucky ones mentioned above. Viewers in the Netherlands can watch Rugby Championship 2024 for free on NZR+.

Pacific Islands

Digicel Pacific have the rights to broadcast the 2024 Rugby Championship across the following Pacific Islands:

American Samoa, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Nauru and Papua New Guinea.

You can watch the matches on Digicel TV or through the DTV app.

Although not confirmed, Digicel will likely also air the matches in Cook Islands, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tuvalu, Wallis and Futuna and Western Samoa. Sky Sport New Zealand or Sky Pacific are the probable providers if not.

Singapore and South East Asia

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast the 2024 Rugby Championship in Singapore and a number of other countries in South East Asia. They are as follows:

Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Spain

Telefonica holds the broadcast rights for the 2024 Rugby Championship in Spain.

South Africa

Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the 2024 Rugby Championship broadcast rights in South Africa.

You can watch SuperSport through lives streams or the DStv satellite service.

Can I watch New Zealand vs Australia for free? Check your local broadcaster above but people in Austria, India, Russia, Denmark and many other nations listed have free Rugby Championship coverage on NZR+. This is also one of the four Rugby Championship matches Aussie fans can watch for free on the 9Now streaming service. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Rugby Championship free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is New Zealand vs Australia in the 2024 Rugby Championship? The New Zealand vs Australia game takes place at 3.05am ET / 8.05am BST on Saturday, September 28.

Can I watch New Zealand vs Australia on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Rugby Championship events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Sanzartrc) and Facebook (TheRugbyChampionship).