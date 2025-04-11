Scottish Grand National 2025 live stream and TV guide: How to watch the race from Ayr online

The 2025 Scottish Grand National live stream sees trainer Willie Mullins hoping to cruise into the lead in the British Trainers’ Championship with victory at Ayr Racecourse. Below we have all the info on how to watch the Scottish Grand National from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Run since the mid-1800s, the Scottish Grand National always attracts a strong field of runners and this year is no different. A total of 23 horses from all over the UK will travel to Ayr in the hope of landing the $260,000 prize, including last year’s winner Macdermott.

The seven-year-old gelding is one of six horses trained by Mullins that will be bidding for success in Scotland. The former jockey trained the first three home in the Grand National at Aintree last week and will be hoping for a similar result this Saturday.

The Mullins-trained Chosen Witness is the favorite ahead of Macdermtt, while another of his stable, Captain Cody, is seen as a potential winner.

Here's how to watch a Scottish Grand National 2025 live stream wherever you are. We've also detailed the full list of runners and riders down below.

Watch Scottish Grand National 2025: Quick Guide Date and time Date: Saturday, April 12

Start time: 3.35pm BST / 10.35am ET / 7.35am PT Best free stream ITVX (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Can I watch Scottish Grand National 2025 for free?

You can watch the 2025 Scottish Grand National for FREE on ITVX in the UK. The race will also be broadcast live on ITV1. You need to register with an email address to access the ITVX streaming platform, and don’t for forget that you need a valid TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Watch FREE on ITVX – UK

Unblock geo-restrictions: Use a VPN to watch Scottish Grand National 2025 for free on your usual streaming service if you're traveling outside the UK.

Use a VPN to watch any Scottish Grand National 2025 stream

TV tips email: Never be stuck for anything to watch again

Can I watch Scottish Grand National 2025 in the US?

Unfortunately, as things stand, it doesn't look as though any broadcasters have picked up the Scottish Grand National in the US.

However, if you're a Brit abroad who wants to watch their usual racing coverage, we'd recommend downloading a VPN and using a UK-based server to watch it on ITVX as usual.

Runners, riders, odds and favorites

Who are the runners and riders at the Scottish Grand National? Mr Incredible Alice Stevens (Sandy Thomson) Henry's Friend Ben Jones (Ben Pauling) Our Power Dylan Johnston (Sam Thomas) Olympic Man Patrick Mullins (Willie Mullins) Macdermott Danny Mullins (Willie Mullins) Famous Bridge Sean Quinlan (Nicky Richards) Captain Cody Harry Cobden (Willie Mullins) Surrey Quest Kevin Brogan (Toby Lawes) Chosen Witness Sean O'Keeffe (Willie Mullins) Spanish Harlem Brian Hayes (Willie Mullins) Hasthing Jonjo O'Neill Jr. (Jonjo & AJ O'Neill) Rock My Way Brendan Powell (Joe Tizzard) Sail Away Harry Skelton (Dan Skelton) Wiseguy Nico de Boinville (Nicky Henderson) Flash de Touzaine Sean Flanagan (Liz Doyle) Walking On Air Richie McLernon (Faye Bramley) The Kniphand Sam Twiston-Davies (Nigel Twiston-Davies) Grozni Callum Pritchard (James Owen) Dom of Mary Caoilin Quinn (David Bridgwater) Snipe Harry Atkins (Dan Skelton) Klarc Kent Jonathan Burke (Willie Mullins) Magna Sam TBC (Alastair Ralph) Brandt Sean Bowen (Cian Collins)

What time is the 2025 Scottish Grand National? The 2025 Scottish Grand National live stream starts on Saturday, April 12 at 3.35pm BST local time in the UK. That's 10.35am ET / 7.35am PT in the US, and 12.35am AEDT on Sunday morning in Australia.

What are the 2025 Scottish Grand National odds and favorites? At the time of writing (9am ET on Friday), Chosen Witness is favorite with short odds of 7/2 with the majority of UK bookmakers. It's followed by Macdermott (7/1) and then Captain Cod at 12/1.