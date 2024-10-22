RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League game online from anywhere

Watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live streams, as the Red Bulls look to bring their exceptional domestic form to the Champions League. Below we have all the information on how to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Leipzig's total contrast in fortunes is a real head-scratcher. They've gone eight games unbeaten in German competitions, conceding only three, while in Europe they've lost both of their fixtures, conceding five, despite Benjamin Sesko and Jerdy Schouten being two of the players of the tournament.

Mohamed Salah has been instrumental to Liverpool's perfect start to the UCL campaign, and in response to Jurgen Klopp's decision to join the Red Bull family, the Reds will want to remind their legendary former boss of what he'll be missing.

Here's where to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live streams online from anywhere.

Watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Quick Guide Key dates Date: Wednesday, October 23

Kick-off: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm BST Best free streams RTE Player (Ireland)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live streams for FREE

It's great news for football fans in Ireland, where you can watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live streams for FREE on RTE Player and RTE 2.

Away from Ireland? Use a VPN to unblock RTE Player and watch your usual Irish stream when traveling outside of the Emerald Isle.

Use a VPN to watch any RB Leipzig vs Liverpool stream

Exclusive deal NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live streams from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live streams in the US

The RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream is on Paramount in the USA.

Broadcast rights to Champions League 2024/25 belong to Paramount, great news for fans of the bromance between analysts Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards. Matches will also be available on Spanish-language channel TelevisaUnivision.

If you don't have cable, a subscription to Paramount Plus is the best option. Better still, there is a seven-day Paramount Plus FREE trial. After that, plans cost from $7.99/month or $59.99/year.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live streams in the UK

The RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

Official RB Leipzig vs Liverpool broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more RB Leipzig vs Liverpool streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 broadcast rights, including for RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a beIN Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa SuperSport will host the Champions League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Click to see more RB Leipzig vs Liverpool streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Champions League League 2024/25, including RB Leipzig vs Liverpool. You can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis. Latin America The broadcast rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Latin America, including RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, are exclusive to Disney+. Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more RB Leipzig vs Liverpool streams▼ The Champions League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for RB Leipzig vs Liverpool for your country below. Austria Sky Sport in Austria will show RB Leipzig vs Liverpool in the Champions League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will be showing RB Leipzig vs Liverpool in the Champions League 2024/25. Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25 contest between RB Leipzig vs Liverpool on Arena Sport: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Bulgaria Voyo Sport has the rights to show Champions League 2024/25 live broadcast of RB Leipzig vs Liverpool. Cyprus You can view the Champions League 2024/25, including RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Champions League 2024/25, including RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Denmark, Iceland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Champions League 2024/25, including RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, on Viaplay: Denmark and Sweden. In Iceland, the majority of games are also on Viaplay, but this fixture is on broadcaster Stöð 2 Sport. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Fans in the following countries can watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool in the Champions League 2024/25 on Go3 Sport: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Finland There will be coverage of RB Leipzig vs Liverpool in the Champions League 2024/25 in Finland on MTV Katsomo. France There will be coverage of RB Leipzig vs Liverpool in the Champions League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Champions League 2024/25 rights are shared between DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime (one fixture per matchday). RB Leipzig vs Liverpool will be on DAZN. Greece Greeks should head to Cosmote Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including RB Leipzig vs Liverpool. Hungary RTL and Sport TV will share Champions League 2024/25 broadcast duties in Hungary. RTL is home to the RB Leipzig vs Liverpool fixture. Ireland RTE (free-to-air), Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime will share broadcast coverage of the Champions Leasgue League 2024/25 in Ireland. RTE will be showing RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, as outlined earlier in this article. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on Sky Italia and a handful of matches on Amazon Prime. RB Leipzig vs Liverpool will be shown on Sky Italia. Netherlands Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for the Champions League 2024/25, including RB Leipzig vs Liverpool. Norway TV2 Play is the home of the Champions League 2024/25 in Norway, including RB Leipzig vs Liverpool. Portugal DAZN and Sport TV have the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Portugal. DAZN will be showing RB Leipzig vs Liverpool. Poland TVP has the rights to air the Champions League 2024/25 in Poland, including RB Leipzig vs Liverpool. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Champions League 2024/25 on SRG SSR and Blue Sport. Blue Sport will show RB Leipzig vs Liverpool. Turkey Tabii in Turkey will host coverage of the Champions League 2024/25, including RB Leipzig vs Liverpool. Ukraine Megogo will show the Champions League 2024/25 in Ukraine, including RB Leipzig vs Liverpool.

Asia

Click to see more RB Leipzig vs Liverpool streams▼ China In China, the Champions League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, and QQ Sports Live. Both will be showing RB Leipzig vs Liverpool. Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand The following countries will be able to watch the Champions League 2024/25 on beIN Sports, including RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Sony LIV is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster, including RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Japan Wowow will show the Champions League 2024/25, including RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, in Japan. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan The Champions League 2024/25 rights, including RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, for the following Central Asian countries are held by Q Sports: Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Macau iQiyi is what you need to watch the Champions League 2024/25 in Macau. This includes RB Leipzig vs Liverpool. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in Mongolia. This of course includes RB Leipzig vs Liverpool. South Korea Coverage of the Champions League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV. This includes RB Leipzig vs Liverpool.

Oceania

Click to see more RB Leipzig vs Liverpool streams▼ Australia Stan Sport has the rights to the Champions League 2024/25 in Australia, including RB Leipzig vs Liverpool. Prices start from $15 per month (on top of a regular $10 Stan sub, that also features a 30-day free trial). New Zealand & Pacific Islands DAZN is the Champions League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. This includes the RB Leipzig vs Liverpool fixture.

Middle East

Click to see more RB Leipzig vs Liverpool streams▼ beIN Sports MENA is the Champions League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East for RB Leipzig vs Liverpool. You can watch the Champions League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

When time is RB Leipzig vs Liverpool? The RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream kicks off on Wednesday, October 23, at 3pm ET / 8pm BST.

Can I watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool for free? Yes! Viewers in Ireland can watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool for free on RTE 2 and RTE Player. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).