RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League game online from anywhere

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool TV channels and live streams

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool chases down the ball ahead of the RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream
(Image credit:  John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live streams, as the Red Bulls look to bring their exceptional domestic form to the Champions League. Below we have all the information on how to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

Leipzig's total contrast in fortunes is a real head-scratcher. They've gone eight games unbeaten in German competitions, conceding only three, while in Europe they've lost both of their fixtures, conceding five, despite Benjamin Sesko and Jerdy Schouten being two of the players of the tournament.

Mohamed Salah has been instrumental to Liverpool's perfect start to the UCL campaign, and in response to Jurgen Klopp's decision to join the Red Bull family, the Reds will want to remind their legendary former boss of what he'll be missing.

Here's where to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live streams online from anywhere.

  • Date: Wednesday, October 23
  • Kick-off: 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm BST

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live streams for FREE

It's great news for football fans in Ireland, where you can watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live streams for FREE on RTE Player and RTE 2.

Away from Ireland? Use a VPN to unblock RTE Player and watch your usual Irish stream when traveling outside of the Emerald Isle.

Use a VPN to watch any RB Leipzig vs Liverpool stream

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live streams in the US

The RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream is on Paramount in the USA.

Broadcast rights to Champions League 2024/25 belong to Paramount, great news for fans of the bromance between analysts Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards. Matches will also be available on Spanish-language channel TelevisaUnivision.

If you don't have cable, a subscription to Paramount Plus is the best option. Better still, there is a seven-day Paramount Plus FREE trial. After that, plans cost from $7.99/month or $59.99/year.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live streams in the UK

The RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 matches over the course of the season, while also having exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Adding the sports package to your broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

Official RB Leipzig vs Liverpool broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

When time is RB Leipzig vs Liverpool?

The RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream kicks off on Wednesday, October 23, at 3pm ET / 8pm BST.

Can I watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool for free?

Yes! Viewers in Ireland can watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool for free on RTE 2 and RTE Player. There may also be a free trial of a Champions League streaming service in your region.

Can I watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024/25 Champions League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).

