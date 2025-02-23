Pakistan vs India live stream: Watch ICC Champions Trophy online (it's free)
PAK vs IND: 5th Match, Group A at Dubai International Cricket Stadium – Streaming Guide
- Stream Pakistan vs India free on Tamesha (Pakistan restricted)
- Unblock Tamesha with NordVPN (save 70% today)
- Grudge match starts at 9am GMT / 2.30pm IST
Cricket's greatest rivalry continues with Pakistan vs India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday. The 5th ODI of the Group Stage starts at 9am GMT (2.30pm IST) at Dubai International Stadium and cricket fans can't wait.
India has dominated Pakistan in ICC World Cups winning 14 out of 15 matches, but the India vs Pakistan rivalry remains cricket's biggest box office draw and all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma today.
Here's a quick guide to how to watch the Pakistan vs India live stream from anywhere and for free.
Can I watch Pakistan vs India for free?
Pakistan vs India in the ICC Champions Trophy is free in Pakistan, and you can watch live streams on both Tamasha and PTV Sports.
Not in Pakistan right now? Use NordVPN to unlock geo-restricted streams when away from home.
How to watch Pakistan vs India from anywhere
Although Pakistan vs India is free to watch on Tamasha and PTV Sports, these websites are only available in Pakistan.
Cricket lovers traveling or working outside Pakistan will need to use a VPN to access the free ICC Champions Trophy streams.
There are lots of VPNs but PureVPN is one you can rely on to unblock and stream the cricket like a pro.... and you can save 83%.
SAVE: 83% off PureVPN + 3 months free
Traveling abroad and locked out of your usual streaming service? Use PureVPN to watch your usual cricket stream from anywhere, with plans starting at just $2.14 a month with this deal. We test all the providers and we rate PureVPN as one of the best VPNs for safer browsing and easy access to your favorite streams.
How to watch Pakistan vs India live streams online in the US
You can watch Pakistan-India live online on Willow in the US.
Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.
Not got cable? No problem – Willow TV is accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.
If you have access to the service but are currently out of the country, you can use PureVPN to log in to all your home subscriptions and watch as normal.
Watch Pakistan vs India cricket live streams in the UK
2025 ICC Champions Trophy live streams – including Group A clash Pakistan vs India – will be broadcast on the Sky Sports Cricket in the UK. Sky Sports sports channels cost from £22 a month.
Out of the country? A VPN such as PureVPN can help you to access your usual subscriptions from anywhere.
Where to watch India vs Pakistan in Australia
The Pakistan vs India match will be shown on Prime Video in Australia, with coverage also available in Hindi.
Amazon Prime currently has three plans on offer: Monthly plan with ads (AU$9.99), monthly plan without ads (AU$12.98) and the yearly plan (AU$79)
Going to be outside Oz during the tournament? Simply download a VPN to access Prime Video from overseas, without being blocked.
Watch India vs Pakistan live across India
Sunday's blockbuster India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy game will be televised on Star and Network 18 channels, with free live streams available on JioStar app.
PAK vs IND full squads
Pakistan (hosts)
Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi
India
Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.
ICC Champions Trophy (2025) schedule
Group A
February 19: Pakistan vs New Zealand (Karachi)
February 20: Bangladesh vs India (Dubai)
February 23: Pakistan vs India (Dubai)
February 24: Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi)
February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)
March 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai)
Group B
February 21: Afghanistan vs South Africa (Karachi)
February 22: Australia vs England (Lahore)
February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi)
February 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore)
February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)
March 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)
Semi-finals
March 4: Semi-final 1 - A1 v B2 (Dubai)
March 5: Semi-final 2 - A2 v B1 (Lahore)
Final
March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai)
