Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League match online, TV channels, broadcasters, free trial

The Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream features two sides with significant shared history of serving up thrilling Premier League fare. Below we have all the information on how to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and online live streams, including a free trial.

Just when it looked like Newcastle had turned a corner with back-to-back wins against Arsenal and high-flying Nottingham Forest, the Magpies have fallen back down to earth again. Defeat at home to West Ham was compounded by an injury-time equalizer against Crystal Palace, with Eddie Howe's side now 11th in a congested midtable area despite Champions League football being a requirement from the Saudi owners. Alexander Isak will face a late fitness test after coming up short at the weekend, with the fit-again Callum Wilson a likely deputy. Eighteen wins, one draw and one defeat is quite the record from Arne Slot's first 20 games as Liverpool boss, with the weekend's 2-0 victory over Manchester City as confidence-boosting as it was comprehensive. Yes, questions marks remain about the futures of out-of-contract trio Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk but the Reds have a steely pace to go with the high-pressing chaos that defined the Jurgen Klopp era. Slot's machine will be determined to march on at St James' Park. Here's where to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool live streams online and catch the Premier League 2024/25 action from anywhere.

Quick Guide: Watch Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream Key Dates Date: Wednesday, December 4

Start time: 2.30pm ET / 7.30pm GMT Best live streams Peacock (US)

Amazon Prime (UK, free trial)

Vidio (Indonesia)

How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool live streams in the U.S.

The Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream is on the Peacock streaming service in the U.S.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

You can get Peacock on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

Sign up to watch all the action from Wednesday's match, and if you're travelling outside the U.S., you can use a VPN to access your usual subscription. Our favourite is NordVPN.

How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool live streams in the U.K.

The Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream is on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service in the UK.

Every game of the current Premier League matchday (and the upcoming Boxing Day fixtures at the end of December) will all be shown live and exclusive on Amazon Prime in the UK.

To watch all this festive footy goodness you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. You can sign up here – a year’s subscription costs £95 a year or £8.99 a month. Better yet, if you don't currently have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can start a 30-day free trial and cancel at any time, meaning you could watch the Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream for free.

On holiday outside of the UK? A VPN will allow you to access your usual subscription from abroad. We recommend NordVPN – read our NordVPN review to find out why.

When does Newcastle vs Liverpool start? Newcastle vs Liverpool kicks off at 2.30pm ET / 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday, December 4.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Liverpool on my mobile phone? Of course. Most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

Official Newcastle vs Liverpool broadcasters by region

Africa

Africa

The Premier League 2024/25 broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between BeIn Sports and SuperSport. Residents of the following African countries can watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams and the Newcastle vs Liverpool match with a BeIn Sports subscription: Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. South Africa For viewers in South Africa who want to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool, SuperSport will host the Premier League 2024/25 on its satellite channels.

Americas

Americas

Canada Fubo has the rights to broadcast the Premier League 2024/25. You can also watch Serie A soccer on Fubo. Latin America The broadcast rights to the Premier League 2024/25 in Latin America are split between Disney+ and Paramount+. Residents of the following Latin American countries can watch Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a Disney+ subscription: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela. Paramount+ has the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights across the following regions in Latin America: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama.

Europe

Europe

Newcastle vs Liverpool and the rest of the Premier League 2024/25 season will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information about your country below. Austria Sky in Austria will show coverage of the Premier League 2024/25. Belgium Play Sports will broadcast the Premier League 2024/25 in Belgium. Bosnia and Herzegovina You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Arena Sport in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bulgaria Diema Sport has the rights to show Premier League 2024/25 live broadcasts. Croatia You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Arena Sport in Croatia. Cyprus You can view the Premier League 2024/25 on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia The Premier League 2024/25 will be shown on CANAL+ in Czechia. Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden Fans in the following countries can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Viaplay: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden. France There will be coverage of Premier League 2024/25 in France on CANAL+. Germany In Germany, the Premier League 2024/25 rights are owned by Sky. Greece Viewers in Greece should head to Nova Sports for the Premier League 2024/25. Hungary Spiler TV is the place to watch Premier League 2024/25 in Hungary. Ireland Premier Sports, TNT Sports and Sky Sports will broadcast coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Ireland. Newcastle vs Liverpool will also be shown on Amazon Prime in Ireland. Italy Viewers in Italy can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on Sky Italia. Kosovo SuperSport in Kosovo has the rights to show the Premier League 2024/25. Moldova Moldovans should tune into Setanta Sports for the Premier League 2024/25. Portugal DAZN has the rights to air the Premier League 2024/25 in Portugal. Serbia Arena Sport will show coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Serbia. Switzerland Fans in Switzerland can watch the Premier League 2024/25 on CANAL+ and Sky. Turkey BeIn Sports in Turkey will host selected coverage of the Premier League 2024/25. Ukraine Setanta Sports will show the Premier League 2024/25 in Ukraine.

Asia

Asia

China In China, the Premier League 2024/25 will be shown by iQIYI, Migu and CCTV. Hong Kong NOW TV is the place to go for the Premier League 2024/25 in Hong Kong. India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka Star Sports is the Premier League 2024/25 broadcaster for India plus Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Indonesia Head to Vidio in Indonesia for the rights to all the Premier League 2024/25 games. A basic subscription starts at 79,000 Indonesian rupees per month. Japan U-NEXT will show the Premier League 2024/25 in Japan. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan The Premier League 2024/25 rights for the following Central Asian countries are held by Setanta Sports: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan. Macau iQIYI is what you need to watch the Premier League 2024/25 in Macau. Mongolia Premier Sports will show the coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Mongolia. Philippines Setanta Sports is the home of the Premier League 2024/25 in the Philippines. Singapore StarHub provides coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in Singapore. South Korea Coverage of the Premier League 2024/25 in South Korea can be found at SPOTV. Thailand Make your way to TrueVisions if you want to watch the Premier League 2024/25 in Thailand.

Oceania

Oceania

Australia Optus Sport has the rights to the Premier League 2024/25 in Australia. Prices start from $24.99 per month. New Zealand and Pacific Islands Sky Sport is the Premier League 2024/25 TV rights holder in New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands, including: Cook Islands, Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Middle East

Middle East

BeIN Sports MENA is the Premier League 2024/25 broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch the Premier League 2024/25 live streams with a subscription to BeIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.