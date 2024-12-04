Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League match online, TV channels, broadcasters, free trial

The Magpies seek to cut the league-leading Reds' wings

The Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream features two sides with significant shared history of serving up thrilling Premier League fare. Below we have all the information on how to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and online live streams, including a free trial.

Key Dates

  • Date: Wednesday, December 4
  • Start time: 2.30pm ET / 7.30pm GMT

Best live streams

How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool live streams in the U.S.

The Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream is on the Peacock streaming service in the U.S.

The Peacock price starts at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

You can get Peacock on a wide range of devices. Available as a web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K.

Sign up to watch all the action from Wednesday's match, and if you're travelling outside the U.S., you can use a VPN to access your usual subscription. Our favourite is NordVPN.

How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool live streams in the U.K.

The Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream is on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service in the UK.

Every game of the current Premier League matchday (and the upcoming Boxing Day fixtures at the end of December) will all be shown live and exclusive on Amazon Prime in the UK.

To watch all this festive footy goodness you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. You can sign up here – a year’s subscription costs £95 a year or £8.99 a month. Better yet, if you don't currently have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can start a 30-day free trial and cancel at any time, meaning you could watch the Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream for free.

On holiday outside of the UK? A VPN will allow you to access your usual subscription from abroad. We recommend NordVPN – read our NordVPN review to find out why.

When does Newcastle vs Liverpool start?

Newcastle vs Liverpool kicks off at 2.30pm ET / 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday, December 4.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Liverpool on my mobile phone?

Of course. Most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all Premier League key moments on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@PremierLeague), Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).

